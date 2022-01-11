Armed police stand-off with father who has son, 8, in house rumbles into third day

Armed police have deployed to the scene in Coventry. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A stand-off between armed police and a father who has his eight-year-old son in a house is running into its third day.

The unnamed 41-year-old is thought to be armed, police say, as specialist officers continue to cordon off a street in Coventry.

The incident broke out when West Midlands Police went to a welfare check just after midday on Sunday.

The residential street in the Earlsdon area of the city has been rocked by the incident, with masked police carrying rifles and shields deploying to the scene.

West Midlands Police said talks with the man are ongoing and added in a statement: "Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon's perimeter."

Police are still talking to the man, with armed officers arriving at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The stand-off is to the south-west of Coventry's centre. Picture: Google Maps

Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, the Coventry Police Commander, said: "We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.

"I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene."

The man is thought to be armed. Picture: Alamy

Police have advised residents about what they need to do if they want to enter or leave their homes, and offered reassurance.

A library on Earlsdon Avenue North, where the stand-off is taking place, and Albany Road opened for people who need support.