Coronavirus news live: Government advises against ALL foreign travel

Experts at Imperial College told them demand for critical care beds would far outstrip supply without social distancing. Picture: PA

"Drastic" plans to respond to the coronavirus pandemic have been set out by the Prime Minister.

It's emerged the government ramped up its coronavirus measures yesterday after scientists warned as many as a quarter of a million people in the UK could die otherwise.

The influential team at Imperial College says social distancing might have to be in place for 18 months or until a vaccine is developed.

Boris Johnson used his daily press conference to ask people to stay away from pubs, restaurants, clubs and theatres.

If you - or someone you live with - has a persistent cough or fever the whole household should stay home for 14 days.

People are also being advised to only make essential journeys.

