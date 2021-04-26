Covid-19 restrictions ease in Wales and Scotland

People are seen enjoying the sunny weather in Kelvingrove Park on April 16, 2021 in Glasgow. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Coronavirus restrictions are easing in Wales and Scotland from today.

People in Wales will be able to enjoy a pub pint outdoors and those in Scotland can look forward to a host of returning freedoms this week under the latest plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

In Wales from today, pubs, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses will be allowed to offer outdoor service again.

Organised outdoor activities will also be permitted for up to 30 people from Monday as well outdoor wedding receptions for the same number, while outdoor visitor attractions can open.

It will come after other restrictions were eased on Saturday, allowing any six people to meet up outdoors.

Children under 11 years of age are not included in the new six-household limit, nor are carers from those households.

Meeting people from other households indoors is still not allowed except for a limited number of circumstances.

From May 3, gyms and leisure centres can reopen, and people can form extended households with one other household.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults like exercise classes, and reopening community centres will also be brought forward from May 17 to May 3.

Indoor hospitality and tourist accommodation in Wales is expected to reopen on May 17, as well as reopening indoor entertainment venues and attractions.

The dates for indoor hospitality and tourism accommodation brings Wales in line with the reopening dates in England.

In Scotland, cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can open, along with non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums.

Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

People will be able to meet others for a meal or drink, with up to six people from two households allowed to socialise indoors in a public place.

Driving lessons and tests will be able to resume, and close-contact services such as beauty parlours can also return.

Funerals and weddings - including post-funeral events and receptions - will be permitted to take place with up to 50 people, with alcohol allowed.

Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be also be permitted and tourist accommodation can welcome back visitors.

From May 17, pubs are set to open indoors until 10.30pm and contact sports and some small-scale events can take place.

Cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs, amusement arcades and bingo halls can open, and universities and colleges can return to a more blended model of learning.

Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a private home, and six from three households in public places.

From June 7, up to eight people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a public place and up to six people from up to three households in a private place.

Up to 12 people from 12 households can socialise outdoors.

Hospitality can remain open indoors until 11pm, funfairs and soft play can open and attendance at events can increase.

Then from late June, up to 10 people from up to four households can meet indoors in a public place and up to eight people from up to four households in a private place.

The limits on meeting outdoors changes to 15 people from 15 households and the number of people allowed at events will again increase.