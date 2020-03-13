Coronavirus: All professional English football called off due to Covid-19

All professional football in England is being postponed until April 3rd at the earliest. Picture: PA

All professional football in England has been postponed until at least the 3rd of April.

The decision has been made as a preventative measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It means all Premier League, Football League, FA cup and Women's Super League fixtures are on hold.

England's friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark have been cancelled.

The news was confirmed in an EFL statement.

The statement said the move "will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of Clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus."

It follows players and staff becoming affected by the virus, or individuals self-isolating as a precaution after reporting symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

England's cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cut short, while next week's Champions League and Europa League ties have all been postponed.

Government advice on mass gatherings in England and Wales has not changed despite the decision on Thursday to move into the 'delay' phase in tackling the virus, but the spread of the illness among competitors has forced the hand of organisers.

The Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday is still due to go ahead as things stand.