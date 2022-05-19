Health workers and over 65s to get another Covid jab in autumn

A new Covid jab is to get rolled out this year. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

All adults aged 65 and over and frontline health workers should get a new Covid vaccine booster jab in the autumn, new advice says.

The Government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said there is uncertainty about the "likelihood, timing and severity of any potential future wave of COVID-19" so wants to make sure people are protected ahead of the winter sickness period.

It says another dose of the vaccines should be offered to residents in care homes for older adults and staff, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 65 and over and anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 who is in a clinical risk group.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 vaccination on the JCVI, said: "Last year's autumn booster vaccination programme provided excellent protection against severe COVID-19, including against the Omicron variant.

"We have provided interim advice on an autumn booster programme for 2022 so that the NHS and care homes are able to start the necessary operational planning, to enable high levels of protection for more vulnerable individuals and frontline healthcare staff over next winter.

"As we continue to review the scientific data, further updates to this advice will follow."

People who have already been asked to come and get their spring booster should still do so. Final plans for the autumn booster will be unveiled later.