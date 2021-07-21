Covid health pass comes into effect in France as cases continue to rise

21 July 2021, 09:17

Demonstrators previously came out in full force across France to protest against the passes.
By Emma Soteriou

Covid health passes have come into effect in France, after the country saw a surge in cases.

The passes are set to be introduced from Wednesday and will be proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid.

Presenting the pass will allow people entry to museums, cinemas and other cultural venues, but the scheme could be expanded in August to include cafes, restaurants and shopping centres.

It comes after the country recorded 18,181 new infections in the 24 hours prior to the pass coming into effect - more than double the figure from the previous week.

The measure was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron last week in an attempt to tackle the increase in infections.

He also ordered all health care workers to get vaccinated by 15 September.

Following the announcement, record numbers of people signed up for vaccinations.

However, thousands also demonstrated across the country, leading to two vaccination centres being vandalised.

A march in Paris was led by a far-right, anti-vaccine politician, drawing big crowds angered over the rules.

Demonstrations also took place in Strasbourg in the east, Lille in the north, Montpellier in the south and elsewhere in France.

