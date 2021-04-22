Covid: Illegal party-goers who misled contact tracers 'put people at risk'

22 April 2021, 16:47 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 16:53

Contact tracers were misled, officials have claimed
Contact tracers were misled, officials have claimed. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Revellers at an illegal house party have "put people at risk" after misleading contact tracers about the event.

At least six people who attended the gathering in Derwen Fawr, west Swansea, tested positive and 13 contacts are being tested, officials said.

However, the effort to track everyone connected to the party was hindered when some who attended claimed they were not in Swansea at the time, and that the party took place elsewhere.

Authorities said the house's occupiers denied it happened at first.

Read more: Contact tracer demands support for vulnerable forced to isolate

Read more: 'You're brilliant': James O'Brien praises NHS contact tracer

Swansea Bay University Health Board's Director of Public Health, Dr Keith Reid, said: "The misleading information provided by some people in this case had a detrimental effect on both the speed of the investigation, and the tracers' ability to identify exact routes of transmission and protect the public.

"This caused the potential for further spread within the community and placed the wider community at risk.

"We're currently aware of six positive cases, and at least 13 contacts with connections to the gathering at the Swansea address. We are continuing to monitor the situation for further cases."

Public health officials have urged everyone to behave responsibly, not to organise large gatherings and co-operate fully if contact tracers get in touch.

Swansea Council environmental health workers gathered evidence which uncovered what had happened at the April 10 party.

Suspicions were raised after two men and two women tested positive within a short timeframe.

Read more: Health experts criticise western governments for "strong-arm" lockdown approach

It comes as Swansea continues to top the tables in Wales for confirmed cases, though officials stressed the picture is improving.

Dr Reid added: "We know that the vast majority of people respect the rules.

"They understand they are there to safeguard public health, and do their best to abide by them.

"But the behaviour demonstrated by the individuals in this case is extremely disappointing. Not only did their decision to hold a party put others at risk, but they made matters worse by then misleading contact tracers.

"That it needed a concerted investigation by officials to get to the bottom of it is shocking."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament on Thursday

'Historic moment': MPs declare Uighur Muslims are 'suffering genocide' in China
Thomas Lilti, the director of hit French medical drama Hippocrate

Director of hit French TV medical drama dons scrubs to fight virus
The Mars Ingenuity helicopter hovers above the surface of the planet during its second flight

Nasa’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity soars higher and longer on second flight
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg calls for end to fossil fuel subsidies at US Congress hearing
10 million people in England have been told to isolate since the pandemic began

Over 10m people told to self isolate since pandemic began, new figures show
Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy

Milan gets buzzier with bees in designer hives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Watch AGAIN: Cross Question with Iain Dale

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London