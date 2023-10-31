James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence
31 October 2023, 09:20
Dominic Cummings will deliver his testimony to the Covid-19 inquiry later.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Boris Johnson's former chief adviser was one of the key figures in the government's early response to the pandemic.
But he was forced out of Number 10 after driving from London to Barnard Castle during lockdown.
Lee Cain, former No 10 director of communications, is also due to appear before the Covid inquiry this morning.
He resigned in November 2020 amid anger at the government's handling of the pandemic.
Follow all the key developments from the inquiry today in our live blog
'The core failure was - no plan' - Cain
Cain says he accepted at the start of March that the pandemic was about to become serious.
He says: "Yes the PM should have done more, but the team, Whitehall, should have done more.
"We all thought it was a significant challenge... it was more, how and what should we be doing? There was no clarity of purpose, no serious plan to deal with Covid at that point. The core failure was, what were we supposed to do?"
'Not a big deal'
Even by the start of March, Johnson still was not taking the pandemic seriously, Cain says.
"He doesn't think it's a big deal", a WhatsApp message reveals.
Cain's texts revealed
PM 'didn't want to over-react'
The PM didn't want to over-react to the pandemic, Cain says.
"He was worried about the government being swept up in a media hysteria, overreacting and causing more harm than it was otherwise."
PM told it was under control
Cain defends the PM not focusing on the pandemic as much in January and February 2020.
Johnson famously did not attend a string of COBRA meetings and others on Covid.
Cain says: "There are certainly things the PM got wrong, but in this early stage he is receiving assurances that everything is being well-prepared and we are in a good situation to handle things."
Questions but no answers
Cain says how he started to chair Whitehall discussions on Covid with other comms chiefs and experts as the questions started to flood in.
Cain says: "We were asking a lot of questions by the media, but don't really have the answers to many of these questions."
Some of Lee Cain's written evidence
By February, Covid moved up the agenda
Cain appears to blame the Department for Health for saying "things were in hand" throughout January and February.
"We were probably complacent that the work was being done elsewhere, when it was not," he says.
He also says Matt Hancock had raised Covid in meetings in January, and adds: "The Secretary of State was confident on preparedness."
Covid a 'low priority' in January/February 2020
Cain says how other events, like Brexit, 5G, a reshuffle, and HS2 were higher up the agenda than the virus, which was already starting to spread across the world.
Mr Cain explains: "It started from a pretty low base. In No10 there is always decisions to be made over what will be the priority issues.
"Only the most difficult are dealt with in No10.
"There's that constant balance of what we need to focus on at any one time. These are all taxing and difficult issues.
"At first Covid, we were informed... that the UK was incredibly well-prepared and we were among the best in the world to deal with a pandemic, and it was being monitored closely.
"It was rational to think it would be a departmental lead.
"Clearly we got that assessment wrong."