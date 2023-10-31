Live

Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence

Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dominic Cummings will deliver his testimony to the Covid-19 inquiry later.

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser was one of the key figures in the government's early response to the pandemic.

But he was forced out of Number 10 after driving from London to Barnard Castle during lockdown.

Lee Cain, former No 10 director of communications, is also due to appear before the Covid inquiry this morning.

He resigned in November 2020 amid anger at the government's handling of the pandemic.

