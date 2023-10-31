Live

Covid inquiry live: Ex No10 comms chief Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings arrive to give evidence

31 October 2023, 09:20

Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today
Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings will give evidence today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dominic Cummings will deliver his testimony to the Covid-19 inquiry later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser was one of the key figures in the government's early response to the pandemic.

But he was forced out of Number 10 after driving from London to Barnard Castle during lockdown.

Lee Cain, former No 10 director of communications, is also due to appear before the Covid inquiry this morning.

He resigned in November 2020 amid anger at the government's handling of the pandemic.

Follow all the key developments from the inquiry today in our live blog

'The core failure was - no plan' - Cain

Cain  says he accepted at the start of March that the pandemic was about to become serious.

He says: "Yes the PM should have done more, but the team, Whitehall, should have done more.

"We all thought it was a significant challenge... it was more, how and what should we be doing? There was no clarity of purpose, no serious plan to deal with Covid at that point. The core failure was, what were we supposed to do?"

Natasha Clark

'Not a big deal'

Even by the start of March, Johnson still  was not taking the pandemic seriously, Cain says.

"He doesn't think it's a big deal", a WhatsApp message reveals.

Natasha Clark

Cain's texts revealed

Natasha Clark

PM 'didn't want to over-react'

The PM didn't want to over-react to the pandemic, Cain says.

"He was worried about the government being swept up in a media hysteria, overreacting and causing more harm than it was otherwise."

Natasha Clark

PM told it was under control

Cain defends the PM not focusing on the pandemic as much in January and February 2020.

Johnson famously did not attend a string of COBRA meetings and others on Covid.

Cain says: "There are certainly things the PM got wrong, but in this early stage he is receiving assurances that everything is being well-prepared and we are in a good situation to handle things."

Natasha Clark

Questions but no answers

Cain says how he started to chair Whitehall discussions on Covid with other comms chiefs and experts as the questions started to flood in.

Cain says: "We were asking a lot of questions by the media, but don't really have the answers to many of these questions."

Natasha Clark

Some of Lee Cain's written evidence

Natasha Clark

By February, Covid moved up the agenda

Cain appears to blame the Department for Health for saying "things were in hand" throughout January and February.

"We were probably complacent that the work was being done elsewhere, when it was not," he says.

He also says Matt Hancock had raised Covid in meetings in January, and adds: "The Secretary of State was confident on preparedness."

Natasha Clark

Covid a 'low priority' in January/February 2020

Cain says how other events, like Brexit, 5G, a reshuffle, and HS2 were higher up the agenda than the virus, which was already starting to spread across the world.

Mr Cain explains: "It started from a pretty low base. In No10 there is always decisions to be made over what will be the priority issues.

"Only the most difficult are dealt with in No10.

"There's that constant balance of what we need to focus on at any one time. These are all taxing and difficult issues.

"At first Covid, we were informed... that the UK was incredibly well-prepared and we were among the best in the world to deal with a pandemic, and it was being monitored closely.

"It was rational to think it would be a departmental lead.

"Clearly we got that assessment wrong."

Natasha Clark

Lee Cain is giving evidence now

Natasha Clark

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese coastguard ship blocks Filipino vessel

Philippine navy ship is shadowed by Chinese vessels amid fresh tensions

Exclusive
Tony Abbott says the government should consider "physical" blocks on people crossing the English Channel.

British government needs to 'show more courage' to stop migrant Channel crossings, ex Australian PM tells LBC

Rebekah Vardy shares a picture of her injured foot after horse riding accident

Dragatha Christie! Rebekah Vardy shares first picture of her plastic air boot following horse riding accident

California wildfire

Thousands forced to evacuate homes as Santa Ana wind fuels wildfire

The inquiry will hear from Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain on Tuesday.

What have we learnt from the Covid inquiry so far?

Palestinians leave wrecked homes

Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege

Rebekah Vardy taken to hospital after horse accident

Rebekah Vardy rushed to hospital after being dragged along the ground in horse riding accident

Milojko Spajic

PM promises to hasten EU integration as Montenegro gets new government

Sussex Police opened the 'pod' on Monday.

Tiny shed of the law! Britain's 'smallest police station' measuring just 8ft by 8ft and with no cells opens

Matthew Perry’s former fiancee Molly Hurwitz posted a memorial tribute to the late star

Matthew Perry's former fiancée Molly Hurwitz says Friends star 'would love that the world is talking about his talent'

Scientists have revealed what killed off the dinosaurs

What killed the dinosaurs? Scientists reveal what caused the 'catastrophic collapse' that led to their extinction

Tributes have poured in for Adam Johnson, whose family was watching when tragedy struck

Tragic ice hockey star Adam Johnson's father and grandmother watched game on TV as they saw him suffer fatal injury

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'After 9/11 nobody told the US to sit down with Bin Laden': Minister dismisses calls for Gaza ceasefire

Police are facing questions after officers were seen tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis

Anger as police in Manchester pull down posters of Israeli hostages - after Met slammed for removing flyers of children

The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Ex-top cop warns officers may refuse to carry firearms after ruling Chris Kaba marksman can be named

Sunak wants the security services to be braced for possible terror attacks

Sunak tells police to prepare for terror attacks as Israel-Hamas war deepens community tensions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Perry had hoped to make a TV comeback and was happy in his final years

Matthew Perry 'was happy in his final years as he planned TV comeback and dreamed of becoming a dad'
UN Security Council

UN agency says urgent ceasefire in Gaza ‘matter of life and death’ for millions

APTOPIX Maine Shooting

Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

76th Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro testifies at trial resulting from lawsuit by his ex-assistant

'This is a time for war', Israel's PM has said

'This is a time for war': Israeli PM rejects calls for ceasefire in Gaza as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'
The officers are seen taking off the posters at Cullmore pharmacy in Edgware

Met police slammed after officers caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters in north London
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about government regulations on artificial intelligence systems during an event in the East Room of the White House

Biden signs executive order to address AI concerns

A man let dozens of rats loose at a McDonald's in Birmingham

Watch shocking moment activist shouting 'free Palestine' lets dozens of rats loose in McDonald's
The cast of Friends

'Utterly devastated' Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry after actor found dead in hot tub at LA home
Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry's assistant found Friends star with 'head underwater in hot tub'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit