Covid Inquiry LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces claims Eat Out to Help Out spread the virus

11 December 2023, 07:56

Rishi Sunak is facing the Covid inquiry today
Rishi Sunak is facing the Covid inquiry today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak will face allegations his Eat Out to Help Out scheme fuelled the spread of coronavirus when he appears at the Covid inquiry.

According to a new poll, the amount of people who think Mr Sunak performed badly during the pandemic is nearly double the number who think he did well.

Among his most high-profile interventions was the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, when the government subsidised people's restaurant meals in a bid to kickstart the hospitality industry after the first lockdown.

Public 'turns against his handling of the pandemic'

The amount of people who think Rishi Sunak performed badly during the pandemic is nearly double the number who think he did well, according to a recent poll

Among his most high-profile interventions was the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, when the government subsidised people's restaurant meals in a bid to kickstart the hospitality industry after the first lockdown.

Some 52% of people asked by YouGov in a poll for the Times think Eat Out to Help Out was a bad idea. Just under a third - 32% - think it was a good idea.

And 56% of respondents think he handled the overall economic response to Covid "badly" and 29% think he did "well". This is starkly different from how he was viewed in the first lockdown, when most people thought he was doing a good job.

PM faces Covid inquiry grilling

Rishi Sunak will face allegations his Eat Out to Help Out scheme fuelled the spread of coronavirus when he appears at the Covid inquiry on Monday. His evidence is due to begin from 10.30am

