Cristiano Ronaldo removes coke bottles and tells people to 'drink water' instead

15 June 2021, 12:04

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo removing coke bottles out of a camera shot and telling people to "drink water" has gone viral.

The footballer appeared bemused when he saw the bottles lined up at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2021 match against Hungary.

The Portugal captain then picked up a bottle of water and waved it at journalists, telling them: "Drink water!"

The ex-Manchester United star is known for his extremely healthy dieting, with up to six meals a day and food including calamari and fresh swordfish, and lots of fruit and veg that has allowed him to keep playing at an elite level for many years.

Ronaldo is known for a strict dieting regime
Ronaldo is known for a strict dieting regime. Picture: PA Images

He told reporters last year that he gets annoyed at son Cristiano Jr when he asks to have fizzy drinks or crisps.

"We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer," he said, "sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that."

"Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says, ‘Dad, it’s so cold there’. That’s fine, he is only 10 years old."

