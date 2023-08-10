Couple who bought Crooked House weeks before it was destroyed previously stripped out other village's only pub

10 August 2023, 09:21 | Updated: 10 August 2023, 09:24

Carly Taylor recently bought the Crooked House
Carly Taylor recently bought the Crooked House. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The new owners of Britain's wonkiest pub, which burned down and was then demolished to the fury of locals, previously stripped another village's boozer after taking it over.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carly Taylor, 34, and husband Adam recently bought the Crooked House in Himley, Staffordshire, which was loved for its slanted interior - the result of subsidence.

But shortly after it was taken over, it was gutted by a fire and days later was demolished without permission.

Detectives are treating the blaze at the pub as arson. There were suggestions people had been partying inside before the fire though police said nobody was inside when the fire broke out.

There is no suggestion that the Taylors are accused of any wrongdoing.

Read more: Ex-landlord toasts Crooked House after 'wonkiest' boozer is demolished as calls grow for it to be rebuilt brick-by-brick

Police "continue to engage" with the Taylors, who are seen on social media outside the Burj Al Arab seven star hotel in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and driving expensive cars including a Bentley.

The pair, who live in Lutterworth, Leicestershire are seen flying first class. They own ATE Farms, where Carly Taylor works as a director.

Adam Taylor also owns the Sarah Mansfield Country Inn, in Willey, five miles from their home.

He is alleged to have bought the community pub - the only place for the village to socialise - then gutted it, according to The Times.

Taylor bought the Crooked House with husband Adam
Taylor bought the Crooked House with husband Adam. Picture: Facebook

Rugby council backed a move to get it designated a community asset in March 2021 but that was overturned after an appeal.

A source told The Times workmen appeared the day after, ripping out the interior including bar and kitchen.

"It was the heart of the community. There was a village billiards team and an 'early doors' every Friday at 6pm for the villagers to meet and catch up," they said.

Read more: Fire at Britain's 'wonkiest' pub being treated as arson as specialist sniffer dog sent to examine rubble

"They had their new year parties there and there was an elderly couple who had their lunch there every Sunday. Now it is just four walls and looks like it is waiting to fall down. It is devastating."

Taylor has planning permission to build two properties in the pub's car park and convert the first floor of the existing building into "letting bedrooms", with his application saying he intended to restore the pub after.

But a planning inspector admitted the pub "may ultimately be lost" because there was a "lack of certainty" that works would even take place.

Carly Taylor is seen living the high life in social media posts
Carly Taylor is seen living the high life in social media posts. Picture: Alamy

The couple's history of planning applications includes winning permission last month to build 21 holiday homes on their farm, despite Lutterworth council worrying about its impact on traffic.

The couple have not responded to speculation over the pub's demise.

Staffordshire Police's Detective Chief Superintendent Tom Chisholm said: "We understand the significance of this much-loved building, and the upset and anger felt by many, so want to reassure you we're doing all we can to understand more about what happened and who was responsible.

"There is lots of misinformation circulating within communities and online and this is unhelpful. We're trying to provide accurate and timely updates, but as I am sure you can appreciate there is a lot of work and liaison with a number of partners which needs to be completed, and this takes time.

"There are also certain things that police and fire do not have the powers to deal with, the decision around partial demolition of the building, for example, when the scene was handed back to the owner."

The Crooked House was gutted by a fire
The Crooked House was gutted by a fire. Picture: Alamy
The pub was rapidly demolished after the blaze
The pub was rapidly demolished after the blaze. Picture: Alamy

It was reported that dirt blocking access to the site had hampered firefighters as they were forced to park away from the blaze on Saturday night and roll out the hoses.

The force said: "This fire has shocked and upset so many given the, albeit not listed, cultural importance and heritage of the building.

"This is not lost on us and a robust investigation using all available information and forensic opportunities is being carried out. We have spoken to, and continue to engage, with the owners."

A specialist sniffer dog is understood to have been sent to the rubble as the investigation continues.

Developers who bought the 18th-century pub said it would no longer operate as such, according to Martson's brewery, which sold it.

There have been calls to rebuild the landmark pub brick by brick.

South Staffordshire council is investigating potential breaches of the Town and Country Planning Act over the demolition.

"The agreed course of action included the removal of three elements of the first-floor front elevation only. This was only to avoid the weak parts of the structure from falling," council leader Roger Lees said.

"At no point did the council agree the demolition of the whole structure nor was this deemed necessary."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event minutes before he was shot to death

Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at campaign event

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Hawaii wildfires leave at least 36 people dead

Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration

Wilko on the brink of collapsing into administration 'in hours' as 400 shops and 12,000 jobs on the line

Donald Trump

Trump says he will not sign loyalty pledge despite Republican debate requirement

Leaders pose for a group photo during the Amazon Summit in Belem, Brazil

Amazon Summit ends with plan to protect rainforests but no measurable goals

Exclusive
James Chiavarini says attacks on his restaurant have been ramping up in recent months

London restaurateur labelled 'Nazi bigot' by trans activists after hosting Sharron Davies for lunch

Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Ex-husband of woman at centre of 'toxic' mushroom lunch 'suspects she may have poisoned him previously'

The man was found by police on Wellesley Road, Harrow, North West London.

Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured

The description of the man involved has consistently been a slim white man in his 20s light/light-brown coloured eyes, and yellow teeth.

Hunt for man with yellow teeth who snatched dummies from babies and assaulted child in 'unusual' series of attacks

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Misan Harriman have led calls for the sign to be taken down

Surrey shop accused of racism takes down sign showing black men picking tobacco and apologises 'unreservedly'

Halifax, the UK's largest lender, will slash the cost of its loans by up to 0.71 percentage points

Relief for homeowners as banks launch mortgage price war - including Halifax, HSBC, and Nationwide

Ecuador Presidential Candidate Killed

Presidential candidate in Ecuador shot and killed at campaign event

The mic sold for nearly $100,000 on the auction site.

Microphone Cardi B hurled at fan during Las Vegas concert sells for almost $100,000 on eBay after online furore

Rishi Sunak could be called on by his Cabinet to leave the ECHR if the Rwanda scheme fails to pass through the courts this autumn.

Cabinet demands Rishi Sunak quit European Rights Treaty if government fails to get Rwanda plan through courts

Tiktokers swear by the tanning 'hack'.

‘You’ll glow from the inside out’: TikTokers are eating ‘three carrots a day’ as they insist it's key to a natural tan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies aged 80

Hawaii Fires

At least six killed in fires that devastated parts of Hawaiian island of Maui

It is understood that FBI agents shot and killed a man who allegedly made threats against the US president.

FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit
Biden

Utah man suspected of threatening President Biden shot and killed by FBI

The PSNI are investigating a second breach.

Northern Ireland police investigate second data breach after document containing officer details is stolen
Mayhem has continued into the evening on Oxford Street.

Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage
CORRECTION Hawaii Fires

People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying Maui tourist town

Detectives are treating the fire at the historic Crooked House pub as arson

Fire at Britain's 'wonkiest' pub being treated as arson as specialist sniffer dog sent to examine rubble
Election 2024 Trump

Search warrant for Twitter to turn over information on Donald Trump’s account

Big Iranian flag in the wind in Tehran, Iran

Iran summons British envoy over call for release of journalists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit