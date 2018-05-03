Crown Prosecution Refuse To Charge This Illegal Fox Hunt

Footage filmed in Cheshire that shows evidence of fox hunting out of season, yet no-one involved has been charged.

Organisation Cheshire Monitors, set up to try and crack down on animal cruelty, filmed this video showing a fox hunt taking place out of fox hunting season.

With the footage showing clear evidence of a fox present, those filming state how the hunt cannot be considered "trail hunting" - essentially Fox Hunting with the dogs following a scent rather than a real fox. The Cheshire Police also believed the footage clearly shows an illegal hunt.

Yet charges have not been made by the Cheshire and Merseyside Crown Prosecution Service.

Huntsman can be seen encouraging the hounds to chase the fox.

Once in earshot of the huntsmen, one of the people filming shouts for the trail to be called off.

"Call them off now, I've got the fox on film!"

Cheshire Hunt. Picture: Cheshire Monitors

"I can see a fox being chased by a hound, there's a fox!" Says one of the people filming.

However, the Cheshire and Merseyside Crown Prosecution Service stated that due to lack of evidence for identity of those involved, charges will not be made.