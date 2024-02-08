Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits

8 February 2024, 14:07 | Updated: 8 February 2024, 14:10

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits
Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A cruel mum and dad forced their healthy child to undergo unnecessary medical tests and use a wheelchair for four years as part of a scam to claim extra disability benefits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louise Law, 50, and her ex-husband Martin, 54, first made their child use a wheelchair in 2012 when she was aged seven, a court heard.

The two then "fabricated illnesses and exaggerated symptoms" to NHS workers and the daughter's teachers - and in return where provided with a mobility car and disability allowance payments.

Hull Crown Court heard the wicked parents, from Goole, East Yorkshire, made their daughter suffer "gratuitous degradation" by making her use the wheelchair.

Due to the parents' actions over the "fabricated illnesses", the daughter was deprived of an ordinary childhood that saw her continually bullied at school, the court heard.

The healthy daughter - who is not named for legal reasons - was also subject to repeat doctor appointments and unnecessary hospital stays.

After doctors raised concerns that the parents were "fabricating or exaggerating" the daughter's supposed health problems, the child was placed into foster care when she was 12.

The daughter - who was interviewed as part of the investigation in September 2022 when she was aged 18 - said the parents initially started fabricating her illness when she was five or six.

They took her to a few medical appointments, which soon resulted in her being taken to the hospital around 30 times.

File image of a girl in a wheelchair
File image of a girl in a wheelchair. Picture: Alamy

Read More: German Madeleine McCann suspect 'tried to recruit man to kidnap child' in Portugal a week before she vanished

Read More: Mother becomes first US parent to be convicted over their child's mass shooting

Prosecutor Louise Reevell told the court that the daughter was told she was unable to walk properly and was made to go to school in a wheelchair when she did not need to - all of which contributed to a mental health decline when she was placed in foster care.

She said the daughter eventually realised she was able to do everything that their parents told her she was unable to. She has since stopped all contact with her parents.

"I missed out on doing the normal things that other boys and girls were doing," a statement from the daughter read out in court said.

"My parents would tell me that I couldn't walk properly and I had a limp. I was subjected to bullying because I was in a wheelchair."

She said she had no idea why her mother would do this other than to collect additional disability benefits. The daughter said she was now "on the road to recovery".

Read More: 'Where is your child?' Dramatic moment police arrest runaway aristocrat as partner demands food and drink

Read More: Mum's fury after Warwickshire councillor asked if 'something in the water' had increased child special needs cases

Louise Law admitted to an offence of child cruelty after changing her plea on the day of the trial. She has now been jailed for six years and nine months.

The father Martin Law has since split from his wife and is now residing in a care home. He was ruled unfit to enter plea, but the jury convicted him of child cruelty.

Judge Kate Rayfield, passing judgment, told the mother: "You repeatedly raised the issue of a wheelchair. You were repeatedly advised against it.

"Despite all of tests revealing nothing wrong, you continued to subject [the child] to appointments and investigations. You did the talking yourselves, telling the doctors lies.

"This was a scam. You were telling [the child] to report symptoms that they never said that they had."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brianna Ghey's mum has addressed Sunak's comments.

Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Riverwalk apartment building, Millbank, Westminster, London

Parents of teen who posed as oligarch's son and fell from Thames apartment criticise police for missing key evidence

Aerial view of the volcano erupting north of Grindavik, Iceland

Volcano in south-western Iceland erupts for third time since December

Ed Miliband is expected to back Starmer's green pledge U-turn.

Ed Miliband ‘to support Labour ditching flagship £28bn green pledge’ following speculation he could resign

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr, parents of a baby who was decapitated during delivery, during a press conference at their lawyers office in Atlanta.

Death of baby decapitated during delivery at Georgia hospital ruled a homicide

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Peshawar, Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif strikes confident note in Pakistan vote marred by Khan imprisonment

Snow has fallen in the UK.

Brits warned they could be stranded as snow hits UK with up to 10 inches expected amid arrival of wintry conditions

Christian Bale

Christian Bale breaks ground on foster homes project

The British countryside is a 'racist, colonial' white space.

British countryside is a 'racist and colonial' white space, wildlife charities claim

A Palestinian child looks at the damage to his family’s house after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill 13 in southern Gaza town that could be next target in war

Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise over his comments

Sunak refuses to apologise to Brianna Ghey's family over trans jibe insisting what he said was 'absolutely legitimate'

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal is presented to the press in Paris

Medals for Paris 2024 Olympics embedded with pieces of Eiffel Tower

Michael Matheson has quit as Scotland's health secretary

Scotland's health secretary Michael Matheson quits after racking up £11,000 iPad bill on holiday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Nasa’s Pace mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida

Nasa climate satellite blasts off to survey oceans and atmosphere of Earth

Hot January

‘Lost winter’ as global temperatures reach new high

Two properties linked to Ezedi have been raided in Newcastle

Armed police hunting Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi launch dawn raids on pizza takeaway and flat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Nadezhdin

Russian politician urging peace in Ukraine rejected as presidential candidate

Flamingo Ingo stands in the sunlight in a small lake next to his fellow flamingos at Berlin Zoo in 2018

Berlin Zoo mourns oldest resident Ingo the Flamingo

A man accused of being a Russian spy worked for the Foreign Office and met senior politicians and royals

Russian 'spy' worked for Foreign Office and met King Charles after being granted asylum in UK
Pakistan Elections

Pakistan heads to the polls in the wake of bombings

Taylor Swift performs as part of The Eras Tour at the Tokyo Dome

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour heads to Disney+ with five new songs added

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift demands university student stops tracking her private jet

Haque was caught wearing a flamboyant suit that he used for a robbery

Flamboyantly-dressed armed robber jailed after being spotted the next day wearing 'distinctive suit'
Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson ends long-shot Democratic challenge to Joe Biden

Earth broke heat records for the eighth straight month in January

World breaches critical 1.5C global warming threshold across entire year for the first time
The Spinners member Henry Fambrough

Henry Fambrough, last surviving original member of The Spinners, dies aged 85

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles
King Charles

King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit