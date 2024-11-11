Cruise company offers four-year 'skip forward' voyage for Americans to avoid Donald Trump's presidency

The 'skip forward' voyage will last up to four years. Picture: Villa Vie Residences

By Emma Soteriou

A cruise company has announced a four-year 'skip forward' voyage for Americans wanting to avoid Donald Trump's presidency.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Villa Vie Residences announced plans for the new excursion on Thursday - just a day after Donald Trump was confirmed as the next president.

The four-year voyage, which promises a visit to 425 ports across 140 countries, will see customers taken to all seven continents, including an Antarctic sail-by and trip down the Amazon River.

There are also packages for one, two and three years for those wanting a shorter excursion.

The one-year package - named "Escape from Reality" - starts at around $40,000 a year, with the two-year "Mid-Term Selection" costing upwards of $150,399.

It is a direct reference to the midterm general elections in the US, which are due to take place in 2026.

Read more: Putin has 'no plans' to speak to Trump, as Kremlin slams claims that US urged Russia not to escalate Ukraine war

Read more: Bitcoin soars to record high after Trump election victory

Explore the whole world for under $40,000/year! 🌍🛳️



Enjoy 425 destinations, all-inclusive living, and the freedom of a life without borders —no packing, no chores, no hidden fees. 🌊



Limited spots available—claim your cabin today and embark on the journey of a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/NOffiCPaRs — Villa Vie Residences (@villaVieRes) November 8, 2024

For those wanting a three-year getaway, there is the "Everywhere but Home" package, which will cost at least $207,999.

Meanwhile, the most expensive option, which will allow people to escape Trump's full presidency, comes at a starting price of $255,999.

A Villa Vie Residences spokesperson told Business Insider that the experience offers "flexibility to escape traffic jams, politics, and the monotony of city life".

The company said in a press release: "With over 425 ports across 140 countries, each circumnavigation presents an unprecedented opportunity to discover the world from their floating home with ever-changing backyards."

CEO Mikael Petterson said: "Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election.

"We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics."

It comes after the company offered an "Endless Horizons" package earlier in the year for those wanting to beat inflation.

It required a one-time payment of $299,999 for a single room and $499,999 for a double occupancy cabin.

"One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings," Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences Kathy Villalba said.

"This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea."