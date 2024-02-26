Cruise ship 'hit with cholera outbreak': Thousands stuck 'floating aimlessly' in quarantine off Africa coast

The Norwegian Dawn has been banned from docking. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A cruise ship has been banned from docking after being hit with an outbreak of cholera, forcing thousands to quarantine.

Passengers on the Norwegian Dawn have been "aimlessly floating" after Mauritian authorities refused to let them dock "to avoid any health risks".

The ship, which is carrying 2,200 passengers, sailed from South Africa, stopping off at Mozambique.

It was due to dock in Port Louis on Sunday but arrived a day earlier after skipping a stop off at Reunion Island.

British holidaymakers are among those on board the 12-day cruise, and they now face days in quarantine.

Meanwhile, others waiting to board the vessel have been put up in hotels until the ship is allowed to dock.

One Brit who was due to join the cruise over the weekend has tried cancelling his trip and is considering getting flights home to avoid travelling on the contaminated ship.

"[I am] not on the ship but waiting to get on and not wanting to... it has been complete chaos onshore," he told MailOnline.

He said it was a "complete shambles" and there had been no updates.

But mother-of-two Esther Verdaas, who is on the ship, said passengers had been warned that cholera was potentially on board and that they could face 10 days in quarantine if it is confirmed.

"You can imagine that the atmosphere among the passengers is not pleasant," Ms Verdaas told Dutch paper BN DeStem.

"Flights are being missed, people have lost money on hotels booked in Mauritius. Guests are angry, rebellious, sad.

"These are luxury problems, of course. But what I find difficult is that so much is unclear. Can we go home? When? How? Where do we get tickets?"

She said the "misery" began after they were stopped from docking on Saturday, with them consequently facing "a long extra day of aimless floating on the open sea".

The Mauritius Ports Authority said in a statement: "The decision not to allow the cruise ship access to the quay was taken in order to avoid any health risks.

"The health and safety of passengers as well as that of the country as a whole are of the utmost to the authorities."

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement that during the ship’s trip to South Africa on February 13, some passengers experienced mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness.

The ship's management worked with Mauritian authorities to ensure precautions were in place and those affected were ok, a spokesperson said.

Test results will be known in 48 hours, the port authority said.

Passengers who were due to leave or join the ship will be able to do so from February 27, the Norwegian Cruise Line said.