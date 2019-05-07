Cycle Cops To Target "Too Close" Drivers

Motorists will now be stopped by police if they are caught passing too close to cyclists. Picture: PA

Undercover police officers will be jumping on camera-equipped pushbikes as part of a bid to catch drivers who get too close to cyclists.

Cycling Scotland recently revealed that every week in Scotland, at least three people cycling suffer serious injuries, usually from a collision with a vehicle.

Police attribute "passing too close to the cyclist" as a contributory factor in a staggering 25% of serious collisions between cyclists and large vehicles.

At the same time, surveys show 62% of people in the UK consider cycling on the roads "too dangerous."

Police Scotland has launched Operation Close Pass which will aim to make the roads safer for Scotland's cyclists.

The operation will see plain clothes officers riding bikes equipped with handlebar mounted and rear facing cameras to capture video of drivers who pass too closely.

Car drivers will then be stopped by uniformed police further down the road and spoken to about their driving.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "Keeping all road users safe is a key priority for us and this campaign highlights that cyclists are vulnerable when being passed by vehicles too closely."Officers from Police Scotland will be working hard to raise awareness of this offence and encourage all road users to use the roads with respect for others."