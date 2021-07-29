Cyclist who jumped red light jailed over pedestrian’s death

29 July 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 11:43

Peter McCombie suffered injuries including fractures and bruising to his left side, and damage to the right side of his skull after he fell to the ground. He died eight days later, on July 11.
Peter McCombie suffered injuries including fractures and bruising to his left side, and damage to the right side of his skull after he fell to the ground. He died eight days later, on July 11. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A cyclist who hit and killed a pedestrian after running a red light in east London said he fled the scene as he feared he would be deported.

Ermir Loka, 23, was cycling in Bow, east London, on July 3 last year when he struck 72-year-old Peter McCombie.

The pensioner was walking home from his job as a human resources administrator just after 5pm when the incident took place.

Jurors at Loka's trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court were told the cyclist abandoned his bike and later admitted to police that he did not stop at the scene.

Prosecutors said Loka, an Albanian national, was "in a panic" over his immigration status, which was not regularised, and he knew police would soon be on the scene.

CCTV footage showed Mr McCombie crossing Bow Road, near the junction with Addington Road, and then stopping on a central island as he waited for a green pedestrian light.

As he crossed, a cyclist passed stationary traffic, narrowly avoiding him, but, moments later, a second cyclist, Loka, went through a red light and crashed into him, the Metropolitan Police said.

Loka came off his bike in the collision, but got up, remounted and rode off.

His trial heard that he had been travelling at around 15mph when he struck Mr McCombie, who suffered injuries including fractures and bruising to his left side, and damage to the right side of his skull.

He died eight days later, on July 11.

Loka was convicted of causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving and sentenced to two years' imprisonment, which will take into account time served while on remand.

He was found not guilty of a second charge of manslaughter.

Mr McCombie's family said in a statement: "Peter's loss has been immeasurable and has left a gap in our lives that we will never be able to fill.

"He was a man who loved his family, who had time for his circle of valued friends, and worked hard for his colleagues. He was a complete gentleman and everyone that knew him has been united in grief at the manner in which he was taken from us.

"The shock of losing him so abruptly, so suddenly, so unnecessarily, is something that will haunt us for a very long time to come."

Detective Sergeant Eddie Coleman said Loka's actions were "reckless, dangerous and entirely avoidable".

"If Loka had only just slowed and stopped at the red traffic light, we would not be here today," he added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat (Suat Metin/IHA via AP)

Wildfires in southern Turkey leave three dead

Commuters are likely to face disruption if the strike goes ahead.

TfL warns of 'severe disruption' over planned Tube strikes

From travel insurance to PCR tests: How to book a holiday abroad in 2021

From travel insurance to PCR tests: How to book a holiday abroad in 2021
Lindt chocolate bunnies

German federal court sides with Lindt in gold bunny battle

A storm will hit the UK in coming days.

Storm Evert to bring 'unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain' across south of UK
The Llanberis rescue team were called to rescue the women after a lightning strike

Two women hit by lightning on Snowdon summit after getting stranded in storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: RNLI do incredible job but UK must 'come down hard' on 'parasite' people smugglers
Nick Ferrari questioned the decision

'Don't call me grandma, even if I am one. It could be discrimination'
Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns

Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
Names on national police memorials 'will keep growing,' says former cop

'The names will keep growing': Former officer's stirring reaction to national police memorial
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch again

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London