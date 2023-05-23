Tributes paid after dad run down and killed while helping baby ducks off busy road

Casey Rivera died after being hit by a car in the US. Picture: GoFundme

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a father who was hit and killed by a car while helping ducklings make it safely off a busy road.

Casey Rivera died at the scene after he was hit by a car in Rocklin, California.

Mr Rivera managed to get the ducks to safety but was struck. A GoFundMe was set up by his aunt who explained he was bringing his children home from swimming practice when he saw the mother duck and her ducklings trying to cross.

Nearly $60,000 has been raised for his family so far.

“"Casey got out of the car to help the ducks safely across the road," she said.

"However, when he was heading back to the car, he was tragically struck by a car and passed away at the scene."

"Casey met Angel, the love of his life, at age 17, when she joined his high school as an exchange student from Hong Kong.

"They quickly fell madly in love and remained inseparable partners for the past 23 years.

"They have been blessed with two beautiful children, Sophia (11) and James (6).

"His family was Casey’s world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children's school.

"He loved working at the school as he was able to positively impact other children.

"Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father. Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion.

"The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss.

"If you would like to express your love and support for Angel and her family, we ask that you please contribute here in lieu of flowers, meals, and other acts of kindness."

A witness said onlookers had applauded him moments before the tragedy occurred.