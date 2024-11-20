Two in hospital after bus collides with tree and rips roof 'clean off'

Images of the aftermath posted on social media show the roof of the bus ripped off. Picture: PA Media

By Flaminia Luck

Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham.

The crash occurred on Hedgemans Road at around 10am on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Images of the aftermath posted on social media after the incident appeared to show that the roof of the bus had been taken off.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two injured women.

The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, and their injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing, the force added.

Police inquiries into the cause of the collision continue.

Stevie Fletcher, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the roof of the bus had been taken "clean off".

"I heard sirens and looked out of my window to see emergency services just up the road," she said.

"I went to have a look and the bus roof had been taken clean off, apparently by a tree.

"A friend of mine was on that bus, she was on the lower deck."