Arrest after man in 70s dies in house fire in Dagenham

Emergency services were called to Oval Road North, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

An arrest has been made after a man in his 70s died in a fatal house fire in east London.

Police were called to a burning property in Dagenham just before 6pm yesterday evening, where they found the body of a man in his 70s.

The fire is being treated as suspicious, with murder detectives leading the investigation.

Five fire engines and around 30 firefighters attended a fire on Oval Road North in Dagenham yesterday afternoon.

Half of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire.

The Brigade was called at 1736 and the fire was extinguished by 1840.

Crews from Dagenham, Barking and Shadwell fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.