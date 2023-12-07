Dame Esther Rantzen steps down as Childline president after terminal lung cancer diagnosis

7 December 2023, 15:36 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 15:51

Dame Esther is set to step down from her presidency as she battles lung cancer.
Dame Esther is set to step down from her presidency as she battles lung cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Presenter Esther Rantzen has announced she is stepping down as president of Childline after her stage four lung cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Esther Rantzen, 83, was made president of Childline in 2018 after stepping down as a trustee.

However, the presenter has now announced she is now leaving the role as she battles her terminal lung cancer diagnosis, which she announced earlier this year.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer in January but announced the diagnosis in May, adding that the cancer had spread.

Dame Esther founded the counselling service in 1986. Her daughter, Rebecca Wilcox, is set to deputise for the charity in her place.

In a joint statement, Dame Esther and Ms Wilcox said: “Because of Esther’s health issues, she has sadly had to reduce her work as president, but we are both thrilled that Childline and the NSPCC have suggested that her daughter Rebecca should now deputise for her.

“She feels deeply honoured to take on this role, she has grown up with Childline and enormously values the many achievements of the service, the dedicated staff and volunteers, all working to protect and support millions of children who have nowhere else to turn.

"Rebecca has two sons, is a journalist and broadcaster and is very in touch with the challenges facing young people today. Rebecca is about to start training as a volunteer counsellor and is greatly looking forward to meeting as many volunteers and staff and visiting as many bases as possible.”

Read more: Peaky Blinders star and poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies aged 65 eight weeks after brain tumour diagnosis

Read more: Ofsted inspection 'likely contributed' to death of headteacher Ruth Perry, inquest rules

Dame Esther Rantzen is stepping down as president of Childline.
Dame Esther Rantzen is stepping down as president of Childline. Picture: Alamy

Dame Esther told The Express: "ChildLine has always had a very special place in my heart ever since we launched in 1986. 

"But I have been concerned I have not been able recently to listen to children, meet staff and volunteers and spread awareness of our crucial lifeline the way I used to, due to my own health issues.

"Rebecca and I both jumped at the idea, suggested by the NSPCC, that she should take on the role because she has known, respected and cared about ChildLine almost all her life. 

"She is just as committed to child protection as her father and I have always been. 

"She is a terrific mother herself and understands the issues facing children today. And of course, she will take with her my best wishes to every team she meets and works with."

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “Due to health reasons Esther is taking a step back as the president of Childline.

“Everyone at Childline and the wider NSPCC family sends her our very best wishes. In the interim, I am pleased to confirm that her daughter Rebecca Wilcox will be deputising for her as the president of Childline”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Six former Met Police officers handed suspended prison sentences after sending racist messages

Donald Trump

Donald Trump back at New York civil fraud trial as testimony nears end

Will it snow this weekend/?

When is it going to snow next? Met Office verdict on weekend weather

Shane MacGowan's wife has given an update ahead of the star's funeral on Friday.

‘My heart is bursting open with love’: Shane MacGowan’s wife gives emotional update ahead of Pogues star’s funeral

Full dates of 2024 bank holidays

When is the next bank holiday? Full list of 2024 dates

The family of Ruth Perry said "urgent lessons" must be learned after a coroner concluded an Ofsted inspection contributed to her taking her own life.

Ruth Perry's family hits out at 'perverse, inhumane' Ofsted system as inquiry finds it 'likely contributed' to her death

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of last areas people can flee to

Buildings were damaged by a massive explosion on Mahe, Seychelles

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion amid destructive flooding

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is finding it difficult being accused of her kidnapping.

Madeleine McCann prime suspect 'struggling with pressure of being accused of one of most infamous crimes'

Prince Harry told the High Court he and Meghan were 'forced' to leave the UK

‘The UK is my home and Meghan and I were forced to leave,’ Prince Harry says in High Court security battle

Holly Willoughby is offered 'big money' deal with return to Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby to be offered 'big money' deal to return as Dancing On Ice co-host

Boris Johnson gives evidence to the Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson tells Covid Inquiry he 'could not have done more' to stop Downing Street parties

This is the moment a Ulez camera explodes.

Shocking moment Ulez camera explodes after being targeted by anti-Ulez activists

APTOPIX Campus Shooting Las Vegas

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

Phillip Schofield quit This Morning earlier this year

ITV 'did not cover-up evidence of Phillip Schofield's affair with This Morning runner before star quit,' review finds

A British Airways flight had a near-miss with a drone, a new report has revealed.

British Airways flight carrying 216 passengers missed illegal drone by just 20ft while 3,000ft in the air over Windsor

Latest News

See more Latest News

The gondola capsized after the tourists refused to stop taking selfies

Group of tourists dumped into Venice canal after they 'refused to stop taking selfies' causing gondola to capsize
Will Brown was killed in a hit-and-run

Boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run while trying to catch football, heartbroken father reveals as police hunt driver
British politicians and civil society have been targeted by Russia

Russian spies accused of sustained campaign to hack phones and emails of UK politicians and journalists
Ruth Perry

Ofsted inspection 'likely contributed' to death of headteacher Ruth Perry, inquest rules

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a classroom of a school in Bryansk, Russia

Russian schoolgirl shoots several classmates before killing herself

Rishi Sunak insists he controversial Rwanda policy will work despite turmoil within the Tory party

Rwanda plan will succeed, Rishi Sunak insists at emergency press conference but denies new law is a vote of a confidence
Benjamin Zephaniah has died.

Peaky Blinders star and poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies aged 65 eight weeks after brain tumour diagnosis
Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to stay behind bars after Parole Board rules he cannot be freed
Illia Kyva

Ukrainian 'traitor' ex-MP assassinated in Russia after he called for Putin to use weapons of mass destruction
Sunak faces a revolt over his attempts to get flights to Rwanda off the ground

Rishi Sunak to hold emergency news conference in Downing Street amid Tory turmoil over Rwanda flights

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has been secretly dating Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson secretly dating Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles - and Queen 'knows about relationship'
Harry and Meghan will not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding

Harry and Meghan say they were invited to 'wedding of the year' and not snubbed as they 'refuse to go over awkwardness'
The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit