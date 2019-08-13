Has Damian Hinds Just Accidentally Confirmed A Planned 2019 General Election?

13 August 2019, 14:03 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 14:57

The screenshot appeared on Ex-Education Secretary Damian Hinds' instagram
The screenshot appeared on Ex-Education Secretary Damian Hinds' instagram. Picture: PA

The former Education Secretary posted an email entitled "GE2019 team thoughts" to his Instagram story.

Former Education Secretary Damian Hinds has posted an email hinting at an Autumn General Election.

In the now deleted Instagram story, the East Hampshire MP showed an email thread entitled "GE2019 team thoughts".

The story was up for 19 hours before being deleted.

Hinds was sacked as Education Secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle, after just 18 months in the role. He was replaced by Gavin Williams.

The draft message appears to be part of a longer email chain and is addressed to Debbie Curnow-Ford, a local Conservative activist in his constituency.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Protests have turned violent in the second day of demonstrations

Clashes Becoming Increasingly Violent At Hong Kong Airport

Brexit: Boris Johnson's plans could face three critical tests in a week

Eilish McColgan: Athlete attacks critics who called her 'too skinny'

Gemma Peat jailed for 25 months over Nottingham station fire

Instagram: Time to up your stories game as app adds augmented reality effects

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?