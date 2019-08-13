Has Damian Hinds Just Accidentally Confirmed A Planned 2019 General Election?

The screenshot appeared on Ex-Education Secretary Damian Hinds' instagram. Picture: PA

The former Education Secretary posted an email entitled "GE2019 team thoughts" to his Instagram story.

Former Education Secretary Damian Hinds has posted an email hinting at an Autumn General Election.

In the now deleted Instagram story, the East Hampshire MP showed an email thread entitled "GE2019 team thoughts".

The story was up for 19 hours before being deleted.

In the next instalment of Tory MPs instagram. Damian Hinds has accidentally shown an email titled GE2019 team pic.twitter.com/obijQIU2Yr — Tali Fraser (@TaliFraser) August 13, 2019

Hinds was sacked as Education Secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle, after just 18 months in the role. He was replaced by Gavin Williams.

The draft message appears to be part of a longer email chain and is addressed to Debbie Curnow-Ford, a local Conservative activist in his constituency.