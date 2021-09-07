'Dangerous and idiotic': Motorist jailed for driving half a mile on train tracks

7 September 2021, 20:49

By Will Taylor

A disqualified motorist who drove his car down train tracks for half a mile in a "senseless act" has been jailed.

Police described Aaron O'Halloran's actions as "immensely dangerous" and "idiotic" after the he was given 15 months behind bars.

Footage shows the 31-year-old driving on the rail line, having got onto it at Duddeston station in Birmingham before careering down to Aston on the morning of May 9.

He then abandoned the vehicle and fled, but officers traced a mobile left in the car to him.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said O'Halloran, of Handsworth, refused to comment on what happened, and denied he was driving when shown CCTV footage of the incident.

O'Halloran was jailed for 15 months
O'Halloran was jailed for 15 months. Picture: British Transport Police

He was found guilty of endangering people on the railway, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a vehicle without insurance.

The BTP added that he was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £156 at a previous court appearance.

He caused £23,000 in damage to the railway and delayed passengers for up to eight hours, the force said.

Detective Inspector Raymond Ascott said: "This was an immensely dangerous and senseless act by O'Halloran which caused significant risk to passengers and damage to the railway.

"The sentence handed to him reflects the severity of this crime and we are thankful no one was injured as a result of O'Halloran's alarming behaviour.

"He'll now have plenty of time to reflect on his idiotic actions in prison."

