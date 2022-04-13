'Dangerous and manipulative' rapist caught after filming crimes on phone

13 April 2022, 14:42

Greliak was jailed for 18 years
Greliak was jailed for 18 years. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman while filming his crimes with a phone has been jailed.

Hubert Greliak was caught after his victim reported sexual assault and theft in Ealing, West London, in January 2020.

Officers arrested the 33-year-old and seized his phone, though he refused to reveal its pin code.

A hard drive was analysed and found to contain evidence of a rape of the victim, and later Greliak was charged.

He was bailed but breached his bail conditions but the Met managed to track him down and attach an electronic tag to him.

Greliak was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration at Isleworth Crown Court in January having already admitted to theft and failure to comply when asked to reveal his phone's PIN.

He was jailed for 18 years and will need to serve 13-and-a-half of that behind bars, and the rest on licence.

Detective Inspector Julian Crabb, from the Met's West Area Command Unit Safeguarding Team, said: "We are absolutely committed to tackling all forms of violence against women and girls and are dedicated to achieving criminal justice outcomes for victim-survivors as we have in this case.

"The victim bravely went through the ordeal of a trial and thanks to both her compelling evidence and the work of the investigation team, we were able to put this man behind bars for a long time.

"Greliak is a dangerous and manipulative individual. He has showed no remorse or guilt for his disturbing and destructive actions. I sincerely hope the victim can begin to achieve closure and focus on the future.

"Investigations into rape and sexual assault are often complex, and I am pleased the investigating officers' actions were commended by HH Judge Hammerton. I hope this gives survivors of sexual violence the confidence to come forward and report to police."

