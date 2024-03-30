Heartbreak as boy, 5, who went missing dies after being rescued from the River Thames

Daniel Alaby. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital hours after he was found by police in the River Thames.

Police launched a search for Daniel Alaby after he was reported missing from his home in Thamesmead, south east London.

Daniel was last seen playing with his brother at 5.30pm on Friday afternoon. Police found the young boy in the river around an hour later, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died later that evening.

The Metropolitan Police do not believe another person was involved in Daniel's death.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Police issued an appeal on Friday, 29 March, to locate a missing boy, Daniel Alaby.

"At 18:23hrs that evening officers looking for Daniel found a child in the River Thanes. Officers pulled the child from the water and administered CPR prior to the arrival of LAS.

"The child, who is believed to be Daniel, was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead at hospital later that evening.

Daniel had been playing near his home in south east London. Picture: Google Maps

"Daniel's family have been made aware. They are being supported by police officers.'Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"At this very early stage, there is no evidence to suggest that any other person was involved. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances."

Anyone who may have seen Daniel on Friday evening is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref 4592/29MAR24.