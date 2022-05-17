Breaking News

Boy, 3, killed in Rochdale dog attack named by police as Daniel John Twigg

A three-year-old boy died in a dog attack in Rochdale. A Cane Corso has been humanely destroyed. (The pictured Cane Corso is not the dog which was destroyed, it is a stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A three-year-old boy killed in a dog attack in Rochdale has been named by police as Daniel John Twigg.

Daniel was injured in the dog attack at a property in Milnrow, Rochdale, on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance staff but died a short time later.

Inquiries by Greater Manchester Police have established the youngster was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was discovered with serious injuries.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after he handed himself in to custody, police said.

He continues to be questioned by officers.

The scene of the fatal incident in Milnrow, Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

Several dogs have been seized from the property and one Cane Corso has been humanely destroyed, police said.

Enquiries in relation to the dogs are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones. This is a heart-breaking time for them, specially trained colleagues are supporting them.

“Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought.

A large police presence remains at the scene in Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

“Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note. Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.”

A stock image of a Cane Corso - the breed of dog which was humanely destroyed in Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 0161 856 5413 quoting incident 1615 of 15/05/2022.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.