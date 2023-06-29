‘Raising concerns’: Photo of PM Rishi Sunak next to UK’s tallest MP Dan Kawczynski goes viral

Daniel Kawczynski, the UK's tallest MP, posted the picture alongside Rishi Sunak. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A picture of the UK’s tallest MP - 6ft 9 Dan Kawczynski - standing next to the Prime Minister has gone viral after it was posted to Instagram.

Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, posted a picture on his social media earlier today, after a meeting with Rishi Sunak for a discussion about NHS improvements.

Mr Kawczynski posted: “Yesterday I met the PM and raised again my concerns over the management of Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust.

“Despite securing £312 million for modernisation of A&E Services 6 years ago construction has not started as a result of the appalling behaviour of Telford Council.

“These two hospitals just 13 miles apart service the whole of Shropshire & Mid Wales and local NHS Managers have failed to stand up to the inappropriate behaviour of Cllr Shaun Davies of Telford.

“The time has come for construction to start as these changes backed by the vast major of local surgeons and essential to secure lives of poorly Salopians!”

But viewers were less concerned with their discussions, instead taking the opportunity to point out the height difference between Mr Kawczynski, and Mr Sunak, who is 5ft 6in tall.

One person joked: “If you raised your concerns they are probably too high for Rishi to see them.”

Another wrote: “I can’t believe this photo isn’t edited.”

Mr Kawczynski met with the Prime Minister for talks about the £312m ‘future fit’ hospital transformation project, saying he wanted work to being ahead of the next general election - in order for it not to be scrapped if Labour gets into power.

Earlier this month he tweeted a letter from the Prime Minister showing he had expressed support for the hospital programme, saying it was “vitally needed for patients across Shropshire.”