Daniel Khalife's prison escape may have been 'orchestrated from inside'

7 September 2023, 22:29 | Updated: 7 September 2023, 22:38

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The escaped soldier accused of spying and terror offences may have had inside help getting out of Wandsworth Prison, a security official has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have used strapping to attach himself to the bottom of a Bid Food vehicle that left the prison before vanishing on Wednesday morning.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Khalife, who was awaiting trial for gathering information useful to an enemy, despite officers receiving more than 50 calls from the public.

The Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command is trying to track him down, with more than 150 officers and staff involved in the manhunt.

A photo of the van has been released as detectives asked for anyone who saw it on Wednesday morning to come forward.

Questions have been asked as to how he got out of the prison when inmates are supposed to be under near-constant surveillance.

A security source told the Independent: "All the indications are that this was an orchestrated job and not an opportunistic escape.

"It is almost certain that he had some inside help from the prison."

Speaking in an update on Thursday afternoon, the Met's Counter Terrorism Command boss Dominic Murphy said: "I think that's testament to Khalife's ingenuity around his escape. It's a reminder we have some of the best military in the world here and he was a trained soldier so he has skills perhaps some sections of the public don't have."

It is thought Khalife may have been working in the kitchen of Category B HMP Wandsworth in South London when he rolled under the delivery van and held on as it drove out of the jail on Wednesday morning.

The Met released this image of the delivery van
The Met released this image of the delivery van. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Highly-trained counter terror cops are trying to track down Khalife
Highly-trained counter terror cops are trying to track down Khalife. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Commander Murphy said: "We have issued a nationwide alert that has resulted in increased security at our ports and borders, however currently there have not been any confirmed sightings.

"I recognise and am fully aware of the impact these measures are having on the public. We are working to ensure as minimal disruption as possible.

"It is crucial for the public to help us with this search and to call us immediately if they have any information on the whereabouts of Khalife."

It is thought he used strapping to keep himself attached to the van. Officers are asking for anyone who saw it after 7.30am to come forward.

The van left the prison and turned right onto Heathfield Road, then left onto Magdalen Road, then it travelled on Trinity Road and took the first exit at the roundabout onto Swandon Way.

It then went onto Old York Road, then onto Fairfield Street before making a right onto Wandsworth High Street before it travelled on Richmond Road, where it was stopped.

Khalife fled Wandsworth prison
Khalife fled Wandsworth prison. Picture: Alamy

The Met is still searching the London area, especially Kingston, where Khalife has connections, but the force is keeping an open mind as to whether he may have fled the country.

Checks were beefed up at airports while a stretch of the M20 was shut to non-freight traffic as part of an enhanced regime at Dover.

"Khalife's previous military experience may mean he may be more aware of efforts to apprehend him," the Met said in a statement.

It said he does not pose a threat to the wider public but anyone who sees him could call 999 and not approach him.

Khalife served in the army before his arrest
Khalife served in the army before his arrest. Picture: Alamy

Khalife is accused of collecting information, notes and documents that would be "useful to the enemy".

He was based at Beacon Barracks in Beaconside, Stafford, where he was alleged to have taken details from MoD personnel files that would be "useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

Khalife, who was discharged from the army in May, is also accused of a bomb hoax after allegedly putting "three canisters with wires" on a desk in January this year.

He denies three criminal charges and was due to appear in court in November.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death

Rishi Sunak is set to hold talks with Narendra Modi

Rishi Sunak refuses call for more UK visas for Indians in free trade deal talks

Danny Masterson

That 70s Show star Danny Masterson jailed for 30 years to life for raping two women

Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying subpoena

Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death

A man has been arrested over the attack in Clapham

Teenager, 19, arrested over homophobic attack against two men at Clapham gay bar

Danny Masterson

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Police have traced the route the van Khalife hid under took

How terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped prison: Police reveal route taken by van that prisoner 'tied himself to'

Alice Figueiredo was being treated at Goodmayes Hospital

Senior NHS nurse and trust charged with manslaughter after woman, 22, died at east London hospital

Turkey Cave Rescue

Trapped US explorer thanks authorities in emotional video from Turkish cave

The married cousins refuse to break up

Married couple discover they are related but refuse to break up

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Police chief reveals no sightings of escaped terror suspect Khalife as image of van he used to flee under released

Siobhan Foster was ejected

Pregnant woman with disabled daughter slams EasyJet after being kicked off flight to family wedding for being 'aggressive'
The shadow education secretary has refused to promise Labour will spend 'whatever it costs' to rebuild schools.

Shadow education secretary fails to pledge Labour will spend ‘whatever it costs’ to rebuild schools with unsafe concrete

Campaigners for a public inquiry into Professor Eljamel protest outside the Scottish Parliament including Jules Rose (centre).

'I feel violated... I feel like I've been raped' - victim of brain surgeon scandal tells LBC she welcomes public'I feel violated... I feel like I've been raped' - victim of brain surgeon scandal tells LBC she welcomes public inquiry
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

'Testament to his ingenuity': Police chief reveals no sightings of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norway Gold Find

Detectorist’s ‘chocolate money’ horde dubbed Norway’s gold find of the century

Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle
Wes Streeting told LBC that he backed Roman Kemp's mental health campaign

'We will deliver': Labour's Wes Streeting responds to Roman Kemp's plea for action on mental health
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
Brits are basking in heat on the hottest day of the year

UK bakes on hottest day of the year as Brits enjoy late summer surge amid 32C temperature

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter insists every penny raised by father went to NHS charity - and not spent on family home
Music 2023 CMA Nominations

Lainey Wilson leads 2023 Country Music Award nominations for second year

Finland Marin

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin quits politics

William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout

Pret A Mang-heir! William bumps into Gazza on Bournemouth trip as England legend plants cheeky kiss on royal
The former officers entered their guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon

Five former Met Police officers plead guilty to sending racist WhatsApp messages about Meghan Markle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan was originally set to 'take to the stage' during the closing ceremony.

Mystery ensues as Meghan Markle’s key role in Invictus Games closing ceremony disappears from media schedule
Donald Trump has challenged Meghan Markle to a debate

Donald Trump challenges Meghan Markle to debate as he accuses her of being 'disrespectful' to late Queen
The Queen 'had no regrets' before she died

'Queen Elizabeth was at peace and had no regrets before she died', says church minister

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit