Breaking News

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life

Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A teenager has been jailed for at least 35 years for the murder of two sisters in north-west London, as part of a Satanic pact.

Danyal Hussein - who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

The court heard how he believed killing women at random, would help him win the lottery.

This story is being updated