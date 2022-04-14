Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Hankey admitted touching a girl. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Former darts champion Ted Hankey has admitted sexually assaulting a woman.

In a 10 minute hearing at Warrington Magistrates' Court, the 54-year-old admitted intentionally touching a woman aged over 16 on September 10 last year.

Prosecutor Jonathan Wilkinson said she was under 18.

The case will now be sent to Chester Crown Court for sentencing on May 12.

Hankey, a former two-time world champion, will be subject to notification requirements and should report to a local police station.

The charge against him relates to an incident in Crewe, Cheshire.

Hankey, of Berry Hill, Stoke, arrived at court wearing a black snood which covered the lower half of his face.

The darts player, known as The Count, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and won in 2000 and 2009.