Dating apps to offer perks for Brits who get Covid vaccine

Tinder will allow users to add vaccine status stickers to their profiles. Picture: Tinder

By Nick Hardinges

Dating apps have teamed up with the government to encourage users in the UK to get their coronavirus vaccine.

Tinder, Hinge and Bumble are among the brands adding new features to their apps and websites as part of a new campaign to boost the uptake of Covid-19 jabs.

They will allow users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.

Singletons will be given vaccination badges and stickers to display on their profile, free "super likes", and other boost-type features.

They will also begin seeing adverts and banners for the "every vaccination gives us hope" campaign.

Bumble is among the dating apps that will offer perks for their users who get the Covid jab. Picture: Bumble

Providing vaccination status on these apps is optional, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

It added that data has shown people are more likely to date someone who has had a Covid jab.

Other dating brands involved in the campaign include Match, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that people under 30 will be invited to book their jab from this week.

Naomi Walkland, Bumble's vice president for Europe, said: "We know that single people are looking to take control of their dating lives as we head into summer.

"The 'Covid conversation' is already front of mind for two in three people on Bumble, so it's important to make it easier to feel comfortable and safe on a date.

"To do this, we'll launch a new 'vaccinated' badge along with in-app preferences so you can easily communicate if you're comfortable dating indoors or outdoors only.

"In support of the government's vaccination campaign, we will also direct people in-app to learn how to get vaccinated, including linking to educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site through the NHS."

The government has set a target for every adult in the UK to be offered a first dose by the end of July.

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO at Muzmatch, said: "We understand the concerns young Muslims have regarding the vaccination, in particular those that are in the process of getting married.

"Misinformation has been spreading at an alarming rate in our communities, which is why we're glad to work with the NHS to clear up myths about the vaccine and encourage our members to get vaccinated.

"As a marriage app helping single Muslims find love, we knew when the pandemic hit we had to act fast to ensure people could meet safely.

"We were the first Muslim marriage app, that rolled out video and voice calling for our members, so that they could meet on virtual dates.

"As we begin to return to a new normal, it's vital that young Muslims do so by getting vaccinated, to ensure the safety of not only themselves but their loved ones too."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.

"This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history.

"The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three-quarters of adults receiving at least one dose.

"I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."