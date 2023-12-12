'We want her home': Daughters of missing mum Gaynor Lord appeal for public help as police say she 'likely entered water'

12 December 2023, 20:46 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 21:31

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday
Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday. Picture: Alamy/Norfolk Police

By Christian Oliver

The daughters of Gaynor Lord, who went missing last week after leaving work early, have called on the public to help find their mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"We want her home," the family said following an intense search over four days for the mother-of-three.

Ms Lord, 55, went missing after leaving her shift at a Norwich city centre department store on Friday last week.

On Facebook, daughter Alexandra Lord reposted various appeals by Norfolk Police asking the public for information. She called on people to "please share" and asked if "anyone knows anything please do contact the police".

Above another police appeal, Alexandra wrote: 'Anything you may know small or large please contact the police!'

Ms Lord's other daughter Charlotte also reposted the police appeals on Facebook.

It comes after police divers conducted searches in Wensum Park in a nearby river where they discovered her coat. They also found items over her clothes, two rings, her mobile phone, and her glasses.

Police said Ms Lord ‘most likely entered water’ as they continue to investigate the mother’s whereabouts.

Ms Lord 'most likely entered the water', police said.
Ms Lord 'most likely entered the water', police said. Picture: Norfolk Police

Read more: Turkish Super Lig referee recovers in hospital in neck brace after he was punched by club president after league match

Read more: Child killer Lucy Letby issues new statement maintaining innocence but 'does not oppose' bid to ban her from nursing

On Monday, three days after Ms Lord went missing, Norfolk Fire and Rescue's water team entered the River Wensum, which runs through Wensum Park.

They are being assisted by the force’s Marine Unit and the Coastguard.

Ms Lord was last seen at 2:35pm on Friday walking along London Street after she left her job at a department store in Norwich before her 4pm finish time.

In an update issued on Tuesday, police said “the most likely scenario is that Gaynor has entered the water” as they continue their search.

The force said: “Police believe the most likely scenario is that Gaynor has entered the water, and due to the location of where Gaynor’s clothing and possessions were found, this has been an area of focus”.

Norwich Policing Commander, Superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Gaynor left work early and didn’t take her normal route home. We haven’t been able to establish why she left early and her disappearance is out of character so we are naturally concerned for her welfare."

He continued: “There’s no evidence that Gaynor has come to harm and while we have a number of enquiries ongoing, given where her clothing was found and other items, there is a real possibility she has entered the water.

“We’ve been liaising with the National Crime Agency (NCA) who have given advice around specialist underwater dive teams and we’re seeking assistance from forces with this capability. We hope resources will be on the ground later today or tomorrow.

“This is clearly a distressing time for her family. We have specialist officers supporting them and continue to keep them updated of our ongoing work.”

Officers are also investigating a five-and-a-half hour gap between when Ms Lord, 55, was last seen leaving work and when her belongings were found.

A member of the public contacted police shortly after 8pm on the same day the mother-of-three went missing, confirming they had found the mother’s possessions in Wensum Park.

The force has appealed for dashcam and doorbell footage in the area to help piece together what happened in the five-hour window.

Ms Lord is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with an olive-coloured coat when she went missing.

She has blonde shoulder-length hair in a bob, police added.

Police are scouring Wensum Park.
Police are scouring Wensum Park. Picture: Alamy

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since she was reported missing. She was last seen in Norwich City Centre on Friday.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen in the city centre on London Street at 2.35pm, heading towards Norwich Cathedral.

"She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. It was established she’d gone missing after items belonging to her, including clothing and jewellery, were found in Wensum Park on Friday by a member of the public who reported the discovery to police.

"Officers were able to identify Gaynor from these belongings and establish she had failed to return home from work that evening.

"Other items, including Gaynor’s mobile phone, have since been discovered in the park and as a result, the park has been closed and a police cordon remains in place today while searches continue by specialist officers."

Norwich commander superintendent Wes Hornigold added: “We are concerned for Gaynor’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on Friday afternoon when we believe she would have been travelling on foot.

'Following the discovery of her belongings, our search activity is focused on Wensum Park which has been closed to the public to allow us to do this and is likely to be closed for the rest of the day.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Donald Tusk

Poland’s new prime minister pledges to keep world committed to helping Ukraine

MPs have approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading

How did your MP vote on the Rwanda Bill? Full list of results

Giuliani Election Trial

Georgia election worker left fearing for her life after Giuliani’s false claims

Poland Parliament Antisemitism

Far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in Polish parliament

IDF said it has recovered the bodies of Eden Zacharia (left) and IDF Officer Ziv Dado (right), who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7

Bodies of two Israeli hostages taken in October 7 Hamas onslaught recovered from Gaza

Biden

Biden says Israel is losing global support over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

An asylum seeker has died on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker living on Bibby Stockholm barge reveals 'everyone is furious' after migrant 'took own life'

The Bill passed with a majority of 44 votes.

Rishi Sunak avoids damaging defeat as MPs back Rwanda bill - but he faces fresh revolt in New Year

Child killer Lucy Letby.

Child killer Lucy Letby found unfit to be a nurse and struck off register

Edinburgh Academy independent school, Henderson Row, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Five men arrested and charged over alleged historic abuse at Edinburgh Academy

The Turkish football club president has resigned

Turkish football club president resigns after punching Super Lig referee in the face

MPs are preparing to vote on the Rwanda Bill this evening after Rushi Sunak made last-ditch efforts to quell a Tory revolt.

Rwanda crunch vote to go ahead after PM’s last-ditch talks to quell Tory revolt, as Robert Jenrick tears into bill

Russia Navalny

Navalny’s disappearance is a ploy by Kremlin to deepen his isolation, allies say

Morgan Smith, pictured, was killed in the crash on Monday.

Three teenagers killed in South Wales crash named, as family pay tribute to the 'most perfect son'

Spain Drugs

Spain seizes tons of cocaine hidden among frozen tuna in shipping containers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police at the scene of the accident

All five injured in building site lift crash have died, say Swedish authorities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Ryan Johnston has been jailed for nine years

'Depraved' sex offender who raped unconscious woman in front of passengers on Tube jailed for nine years
The Kinks are set to reunite after almost three decades

Another sunny afternoon: The Kinks set to reunite as the '60s rock band tease new music

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Missing mum Gaynor Lord ‘likely entered water’ as police probe gap between last sighting and phone being found
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have 'blazing row' after she returns from Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
Zara said it 'regretted' the misunderstanding.

Zara breaks silence after pulling campaign following Gaza comparisons, as retailer says it ‘regrets misunderstanding’
Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca

Turkish Super Lig referee recovers in hospital in neck brace after he was punched by club president after league match
Nawaz Sharif (centre) waves to supporters as he leaves court

Pakistan court overturns conviction of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif ahead of election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate
Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit