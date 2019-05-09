David Beckham Banned From Driving For Using Phone At The Wheel

9 May 2019, 15:10 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 15:21

David Beckham leaving Bromley Magistrates Court.
David Beckham leaving Bromley Magistrates Court. Picture: PA

David Beckham has been banned for driving for six months for using his mobile phone while driving his Bentley in London's West End.

The former England football captain admitted using his mobile while he was behind the wheel of his Bentley in Central London last November.

The 43-year-old was told by District Judge Catherine Moore that he would be disqualified as she gave him six additional points to the six he already had for previous speeding matters.

Prosecutor Matthew Spratt said Beckham was seen by a member of public as he drove his Bentley in "slowly moving" traffic while holding a phone.

The prosecutor said Beckham was looking at his lap and a witness said he was operating a handheld device at knee level.

"The defendant was holding the mobile phone in the upright position."

Gerrard Tyrrell, mitigating, said his client was travelling slowly and has "no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident".

He added: "There is no excuse for what took place but his view is as he cannot remember... he's going to plead guilty and that's what he's done."

Beckham was also fined £750, ordered to pay £100 to prosecution costs and a £75 surcharge fee within seven days.

