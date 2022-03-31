Beckham burglary: David and Victoria's horror as £40m London pad raided while at home

David and Victoria Beckham's home was burgled in West London. Beckham pictured with daughter Harper and son Cruz. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

The £40million London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham was raided by a masked bandit while they were at home with their daughter, it has been reported.

The burglary of the couple's West London home, in Kensington, is believed to have occurred late in the evening while the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter Harper on Monday, February 28.

The break-in was not discovered until son, Cruz, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom which had been "ransacked", The Sun reports.

The 17-year-old alerted dad David who rang 999 while he and Cruz searched the £40million home in Holland Park.

Victoria is thought to have remained with daughter Harper downstairs.

The former England footballer and his wife are said to be "shaken up" by the raid, which reportedly saw "thousands of pounds" worth of goods stolen.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that officers had responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on the W11 area of Kensington shortly around midnight on March 1.

They added that a number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.

According to The Sun, the missing items included "thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods".

It is understood CCTV is being analysed by the Met Police.

“The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house," a source told The Sun.

“He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom.

“Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends.

“He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises.”

The source added: “The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home.”

A number of other streets were also reportedly targeted that night.

The Beckhams’ break-in comes as a woman awaits trial charged with stalking David since 2016.

She has allegedly turned up to the Holland Park address and Harper’s school.

Sharon Bell, 58, denied stalking David Beckham during a hearing in Westminster this week.