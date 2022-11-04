David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right). Picture: Herts police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police want to trace a man who bears more than a passing resemblance to David Beckham after a theft from a builders’ merchant.

Hertfordshire police posted a CCTV image on Twitter of the man they want to trace, who is suspected of stealing items from the shop in Bishop’s Stortford on October 21.

Police wrote: “Do you recognise this man? He could help with our inquiries following a theft from a builders' merchants in #BishopsStortford.

“On Friday 21 October, building materials were stolen from the shop.

“If you have any info, please email Kelly.Newton@herts.police.uk quoting 41/85532/22.”

In 2019 a lookalike of Friends actor David Schwimmer was jailed.

A CCTV image of Abdulah Husseini, 36, clutching a crate of beer went viral after police posted it in an appeal to trace him in October that year.

Abdulah Husseini (left) was parodied by David Schwimmer on Twitter. Picture: Police/social media

He had used a stolen bank card to make fraudulent purchases in Blackpool.

He was jailed for nine months.

A twitter post of him went viral with more than 11m shares as they pointed out the likeness to actor Mr Schwimmer.

Schwimmer responded with a tongue-in-cheek video on Twitter and Instagram in which he walked through a shop furtively glancing at a camera clutching cans of beer.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," he said in an accompanying post.