David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

4 November 2022, 06:28

Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right)
Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right). Picture: Herts police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police want to trace a man who bears more than a passing resemblance to David Beckham after a theft from a builders’ merchant.

Hertfordshire police posted a CCTV image on Twitter of the man they want to trace, who is suspected of stealing items from the shop in Bishop’s Stortford on October 21.

Police wrote: “Do you recognise this man? He could help with our inquiries following a theft from a builders' merchants in #BishopsStortford. 

“On Friday 21 October, building materials were stolen from the shop. 

“If you have any info, please email Kelly.Newton@herts.police.uk quoting 41/85532/22.”

In 2019 a lookalike of Friends actor David Schwimmer was jailed.

A CCTV image of Abdulah Husseini, 36, clutching a crate of beer went viral after police posted it in an appeal to trace him in October that year.

Abdulah Husseini (left) was parodied by David Schwimmer on Twitter
Abdulah Husseini (left) was parodied by David Schwimmer on Twitter. Picture: Police/social media

He had used a stolen bank card to make fraudulent purchases in Blackpool.

He was jailed for nine months.

A twitter post of him went viral with more than 11m shares as they pointed out the likeness to actor Mr Schwimmer.

Schwimmer responded with a tongue-in-cheek video on Twitter and Instagram in which he walked through a shop furtively glancing at a camera clutching cans of beer.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," he said in an accompanying post.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff

Twitter employees 'sacked by email' and logged out of accounts after Elon Musk's takeover

Children as young as nine are running drugs for gangs

Children as young as nine forced to run drugs for gangs as Govt told to treat exploitation 'like terrorism'

Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight to migrant centres

Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton

Pensioner 'faces freezing to death' and is surviving on toast as Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare

A couple walk down the street during a blackout in Kyiv

Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are reportedly planning to increase capital gains tax

Government 'plans raid on landlords and entrepreneurs' to plug £50 billion hole - with 'longest ever recession' looming

PC Rasvinder Agalliu

'Beauty queen police officer' sacked after being arrested for dealing drugs, as police find cannabis farm at former home

Harper with the toilet seat around her head

'I was so relieved!': Mother thanks firefighters who freed toddler after her head got stuck in a toilet seat

Murder victim Adrian Keise

Three arrested on suspicion of murdering man outside Waterloo station

Russia claims Britain was involved in an attack on its warships

Russia claims it has 'evidence' that the UK was involved in attack on its warships

The government could be sued over migrant conditions in Manston

Pressure mounts as government threatened with legal action over 'egregiously defective' migrant conditions

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an alleged rape in Bristol

Urgent manhunt launched after woman 'raped on her way home from Bristol bar' over Halloween weekend

Saffie-Rose Roussos's father has refused to accept an apology from the emergency services

Father of 8-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos refuses to accept apology from emergency services after damning report

Kate took pictures with members of the public on Thursday, including a man who put his arm around her

Man breaks unwritten rule by flinging arm around Kate during Royal visit

Suella Braverman visiting the facilities on Thursday

Suella Braverman 'booed by migrants' after visiting camps in a military helicopter

Justine Roberts, the CEO of forum Mumsnet

'People are going into debt buying basic essential items and not just those on benefits', says the CEO of Mumsnet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maidstone Crown Court has heard details about an alleged assault by former councillor Vaughan Hewett at Medway Maritime Hospital

Ex-mayor told nurse 'I pay your wages' and drove car into her in row over Covid testing queue, court hears
Alan Strank

Man banned from football for three years after making Nazi salute at fans

Christmas dinner could be threatened this year

Christmas dinner could be off the table this year, with turkey prices soaring after bird flu outbreak
Sebastian was murdered by his mother and stepfather

Cruel mother and stepdad who murdered son, 15, after brutal campaign of torture jailed for life
Saffie-Rose Roussos and John Atkinson were victims of the Manchester Arena Bombingd

Two victims of Manchester Arena bomb including Saffie, 8, 'could have been saved' as emergency services slammed
Gene Wilders as Willy wonka

Thief dubbed 'Willy Wonka' after spree of chocolate thefts in North Wales

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation - but mortgage holders are set to suffer as a result

Millions face mortgage misery: What the Bank of England's interest rate rise means for you

Home Office In London

Teenage boy allegedly raped at hotel being used to house refugees

Fr Sean Sheehy delivers controversial homily

Worshippers walk out after Irish priest says same sex relationships are 'mortal sin' and transgenderism is 'lunacy'
The Bank of England hiked rates

Britain faces 'longest recession in history' as Bank of England hikes interest rate 0.75% to 3%

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

broken asylum system

'It isn’t fit for purpose’: Shelagh Fogarty comments on the ‘broken’ asylum system

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces
Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit