Former PM David Cameron is introduced to the House of Lords as Baron Cameron of Chipping Norton

20 November 2023, 15:20 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 15:27

Video grab of the introduction of Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton at the House of Lords, London. Former prime minister David Cameron was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed Foreign Secretary. Picture date: Monday November 20, 2023.
Video grab of the introduction of Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton at the House of Lords, London. Former prime minister David Cameron was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed Foreign Secretary. Picture date: Monday November 20, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has been introduced to the House of Lords this afternoon as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Cameron, who become foreign secretary following Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle, had his peerage confirmed last week to enable him to reenter frontline politics without standing for election as an MP.

The foreign secretary's life peerage was the first order of business in the House of Lords this afternoon.

Wearing the traditional robes and grab, Lord Cameron swore the oath and was formally introduced as Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton to fellow peers.

It comes after a seven-year absence from Westminster following his resignation as prime minister in light of the referendum defeat for the Remain campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

He was appointed to replace James Cleverly, who has taken over Suella Braverman's job as Home Secretary, after she was forced to resign over comments made about the police.

Lord Cameron made his first official state visit to Ukraine last week, meeting with President Volodymr Zelenskyy.

Video grab of the introduction of Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton at the House of Lords, London. Former prime minister David Cameron was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed Foreign Secretary. Picture date: Monday November 20, 2023.
Video grab of the introduction of Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton at the House of Lords, London. Former prime minister David Cameron was elevated to the House of Lords after being appointed Foreign Secretary. Picture date: Monday November 20, 2023. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Javier Milei has said that the Falkland Islands belong to Argentina

'Argentina has non-negotiable sovereignty over the Falklands', country's new right-wing president Javier Milei declares

A woman tasting red wine, with a vineyard on background

Mystery of why red wine can cause headaches ‘solved’ by scientists

Foreign workers will need a salary of over £30,000 to come to Britain

Foreign workers 'will need to be earning at least £30,000' to come to Britain in fresh proposals to cut migration

Ashley Dale narrated the fear of her final weeks

'I'm always looking over my shoulder': Ashley Dale's chilling final voice notes help get four men convicted of her murder
Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary meets Zelensky to show ongoing support for Ukraine

Bulgaria Weather

One dead and 11 crew still missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Babies in Gaza

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Ashley Dale died in the summer of 2022 after she was hit in the abdomen by a bullet.

Four men found guilty of murdering Ashley Dale after she was shot dead with a Skorpion sub-machine gun in Liverpool

A Ukrainian sniper has claimed the world record for the longest sniper kill after reportedly gunning down a Russian soldier over two miles away (inset left)

Ukrainian sniper claims new world record for executing the longest combat kill in history

President of the court judge Brigida Cavasino, center, flanked by judges Claudia Caputo, left, and Germana Radice reads the verdicts of a maxi-trial of hundreds of people accused of membership in Italy's 'Ndrangheta

200 mafia members jailed for over 2,000 years in Italy after 'bunker court' built amid death threats and murder plots

Jamala

Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

Spanish leader

Women make up more than half of ministers in new Spanish cabinet

A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been injured after a dog attack in south London

Woman fights for life after being attacked by dog in south London

Migrants have been crossing the Finnish border from Russia on bikes and scooters

Russia 'sends migrants over border with EU to Finland on scooters and bikes' to destabilise Europe

Thanksgiving turkeys

Turkeys set for presidential pardon as part of US Thanksgiving tradition

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Patrick Vallance said Boris Johnson appeared 'bamboozled' by some of the science during the pandemic

Boris Johnson ‘bamboozled’ by science and ‘looked broken’ as he questioned Covid response, says Sir Patrick Vallance
The Pogues' Shane MacGowan received a hospital visit from Imelda May

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan 'so happy' after hospital visit from singer Imelda May

The Location, Location, Location star's parents would have been submerged underwater for almost 20 minutes.

Phil Spencer’s parents were ‘trapped underwater for 20 minutes’ after car accident as cause of death revealed
The dog attacking the boy

Shocking footage shows XL Bully mauling boy in Blackburn as man arrested after victim's family threatened after attack
Pakistan Afghanistan Migration

More than 400,000 Afghan migrants return home from Pakistan after crackdown

Sir Patrick Vallance appeared before the Covid inquiry today

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals his family was threatened during Covid pandemic

Sir Patrick Vallance has said a journal he kept during the pandemic was a way to 'decompress'.

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals ‘brain dump’ private diaries as he appears before UK Covid-19 inquiry
Fire in parliament

Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

The PM delivered an optimistic speech about the UK economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM teases 'careful' tax cuts ahead of this week's Autumn Statement but says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy
Australian and Chinese leaders

China criticised after warship’s use of sonar injured Australian navy diver

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit