Exclusive

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

28 March 2022, 07:46 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 08:28

By Sophie Barnett

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has shared his mum's battle with Alzheimer's in an exclusive interview with LBC, saying it's the family motto to "just get on with it".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Cameron, who has been President of Alzheimer's Research UK since January 2017, told LBC'S Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that his mother Mary was recently diagnosed with the disease.

He said Mary, 87, is "frustrated" as she struggles to remember things but has a strong support system around her.

He told Nick: "Luckily, we are a very strong, close-knit family. I’m one of four siblings and so we all try and do our bit and help.

"She’s also got lots of friends who have been amazing and drop in and see her all the time."

David Cameron and his mother Mary at Wimbledon in 2016
David Cameron and his mother Mary at Wimbledon in 2016. Picture: Getty

Read more: Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Read more: Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

He added that she "tries to say active".

The former Tory MP fondly recalled a conversation with his mother about Cheltenham Races, where they spoke about the event and whether she had backed any winners.

He was also asked by Nick what his disabled father Ian would have said to his mother after her Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Ian suffered with severe disabilities and died in September 2010 aged 77.

"He never thought of himself as disabled, he just sort of got on with it," Mr Cameron said.

"So that's the family motto?"

"That's the family motto," Mr Cameron replied.

"My mother is like that. She doesn't want anyone to make a fuss and she is just battling on. So I think that's probably what he'd say."

Mr Cameron made it a priority when he was PM to fight the disease, and now it has become painfully personal.

Almost a decade ago he launched a national dementia challenge, promising to tackle what he called a "quiet crisis" - a tragedy that "steals lives and tears at the hearts of families”.

He pledged to double research spending, boost awareness, increase diagnosis and transform social care, persuading G8 leaders to hold a dementia summit.

He challenged scientists around the world to find a cure by 2025, or at the very least a drug that could slow the disease.

Speaking to Nick about the disease, Mr Cameron spoke of the "period of darkness" his mother is experiencing from Alzheimer's - which will soon affect one million people in the UK.

"That’s the thing that everybody dreads," Mr Cameron said.

"Alzheimer's can accelerate very quickly, and suddenly you can’t remember your relatives, your friends, and what you’re doing. That’s why it is such a tragic disease."

He said that it's not only frustrating for people when they start to lose their memory, but it also affects "how you feel about life".

He said it's important we diagnose "better and earlier" so that we are more likely to find treatments for those affected and said he wants the "stigma" around the disease to end.

"At the moment we are finding out so late, that it’s almost like treating the cancer when the tumour is the size of a tennis ball," he explained.

"Well that’s hopeless - you’ve got to get there earlier."

He added that Britain "can lead on this, just like they did with Covid", as he urged the Government to step up.

In 2012 fewer than 800,000 people in the UK lived with dementia. Now there are close to a million.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge board a plane at Lynden Pindling International Airport as they depart the Bahamas, at the end of their tour of the Caribbean taken on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

William moves to end 'never complain, never explain' policy after Royal tour backlash

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith down after he slapped Chris Rock

Concert For Ukraine.

Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

Will Smith tearfully apologised after smacking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Oscars smackdown: Will Smith apologises after slapping Chris Rock over jibe about wife

Emily Bridges will compete in the female category for the first time in 2022

Team GB stars face losing Olympics place as trans cyclist begins racing in female events

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke

Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Rishi Sunak has been branded "Mr Tax" by Labour as they accused him of "acting in his own interest"

Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)

Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

The Transport Secretary is set to hold crisis talks with P&O's rival ferry operator

Grant Shapps to hold talks with P&O Ferries' rival operators as UK set for Easter travel chaos
Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Prince Charles and the Queen at the state opening of parliament three years ago

Charles 'on standby to read Queen's Speech' if monarch is too unwell

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school

Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend

Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins 'suffered cardio collapse after taking cocktail of drugs'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Jeff Carson

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Israel Palestinians

Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine would consider neutrality

Virus Outbreak China

Much of Shanghai locked down as mass Covid-19 testing begins

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader vows to develop more powerful weaponry

Hadera shooting

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week
Naftali Bennett

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

China Plane Crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky warns Russia is sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police