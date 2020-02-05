David Cameron's bodyguard 'leaves loaded gun in toilets on British Airways flight'

David Cameron's bodyguard 'leaves loaded gun in toilets on British Airways flight'. Picture: PA

A security scare was sparked on a British Airways flight from New York to London after David Cameron's bodyguard left a loaded gun in the toilet, it has been claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, the firearm - thought to to be a 9mm Glock 17 - was discovered by a passenger who handed it straight over to flight attendants.

The unnamed protection officer is thought to have taken the holster off whilst using the facilities and forgot to pick it up as they left the cubicle.

They have since been suspended from operational duties pending an investigation.

The incident on 3 February caused take-off to be delayed by over an hour.

A source told the newspaper: "Fortunately it was found by a law-abiding member of the public who did the right thing.

"If it had been found by someone with malign intent it could have turned into a very serious incident for everyone on board."

It was on board a fight from London to New York on 3 February. Picture: PA

Following the discovery of the gun, the pilot announced that close-protection officers are permitted to carry firearms on board, but after one passenger protested the gun was removed from the plane.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on February 3 and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place."

After serving as the country's Prime Minister for more than six years, Mr Cameron is entitled to life-long armed protection.

The officers are provided by Scotland Yard's Specialist Protection Branch.

Mr Cameron's office has so far declined to comment on the story.