Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick stripped of £22,000 state-funded pension

18 February 2024, 07:36 | Updated: 18 February 2024, 07:41

Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension.
Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension. Picture: Hertfordshire Police/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded Metropolitan Police pension, the mayor of London has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carrick, who is one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders, will lose out on 65% of his state-funded pension, estimated to be more than £10,000 a year, which was contributed by the force.

If the ex-officer, who is currently serving 36 life sentences, is released from prison he will still receive 35% of the pension, which was his own contribution.

Under case law and Home Office guidance, only the police contributions to an officer’s pension can be forfeited, not the officer’s own contributions.

Carrick was jailed in February last year and sentenced to a minimum term of 30 years in jail, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until the age of 78.

He pleaded guilty to a total of 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape against a dozen women.

Carrick was last year jailed for a minimum of 30 years.
Carrick was last year jailed for a minimum of 30 years. Picture: Hertfordshire Police

The London Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac) made a pension forfeiture application to the Home Office when he was jailed last year.

Sadiq Khan said: "David Carrick blatantly abused his position of trust as a police officer to carry out his appalling crimes.

“I have been very clear that steps should be taken to remove the employer contributions of his Met Police pension and it has now been decided that David Carrick will lose all these employer contributions."

Home Office guidance states pension forfeiture can only be applied when an officer has a conviction "committed in connection with their service as a member of a police force".

David Carrick will not receive his state-funded pension.
David Carrick will not receive his state-funded pension. Picture: Social media

Read more: Dozen arrested as 30,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through central London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Read more: ‘She is not wicked’: Victim of female genital mutilation defends woman who flew her to Kenya for procedure 18 years ago

Met Police deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "We know that David Carrick used the fact he was a police officer as part of his offending, in particular to exercise even greater control and coercion over his victims and to instil fear in them about what might happen if they came forward to report his terrible crimes.

"We reiterate our apology to them that he was able to do so for so long.

"We have worked closely with the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime so that an application could be made to the Home Secretary for pension forfeiture in this case.

"Offending of such an appalling nature must have wide reaching consequences and it is right that the decision has been taken to subject Carrick to the maximum pension forfeiture allowed in law."

Carrick was formally dismissed from the Met in January last year after pleading guilty to offences against 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

He had been repeatedly reported to the Met and Hertfordshire Police while serving before his eventual arrest.

He joined the force in 2001 before becoming an armed officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit in 2009, which requires one of the highest security clearances for an officer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian spies 'visited Navalny days before he died'.

Russian spies ‘visited Polar Wolf prison’ days before Navalny’s death and ‘disabled CCTV devices’

Injured Palestinians

Israel strikes Rafah as US vows to block UN resolution on ceasefire

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump rails against New York fraud ruling

Peace Palace

UN court to open hearings on legality of Israeli occupation

Thaksin Shinawatra

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of SuperBowl parade shooting

Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of Super Bowl parade shooting

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Donald Trump's 'bad faith' comments on Nato - but stressed Labour would work with whoever wins the presidency if the party is elected into power

Starmer hits out at Trump's 'bad faith' Nato comments, but stresses Labour will work with whoever wins US presidency

File image of an ambulance vehicle from East Midlands Ambulance Service

Pensioner who 'could not breathe' dies three hours after calling for ambulance that was never dispatched

Israel Palestinians

Mediator says talks on Gaza not ‘progressing as expected’

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes

Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it has taken Avdiivka after Ukrainian troops withdrew

A woman touches a photo of Alexei Navalny after laying flowers paying the last respects to him at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family

Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny, Cameron warns, as protests take place around the world

Kremlin will face 'consequences', Cameron warns, as vigils take place around the world after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said

Person charged with assisting illegal entry to UK after migrants discovered in back of a lorry

More than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Dozen arrested as 30,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through central London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Ethiopia African Union Summit

African leaders condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan Taliban

Afghan women fear going out alone due to Taliban decrees, says UN

Here's a full list of the exact locations that could see snow next week.

Snow returns: UK to be hit by wintry weather amid freezing temperatures next week - see full list of locations affected
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany

Zelensky warns of ‘artificial deficit’ of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka

Alexei Navalny's body is 'not in the morgue' where officials said it was.

Alexei Navalny’s body ‘missing from morgue’ as Russian police arrest more than 200 in protest crackdown
Amima Noor has been jailed for seven years in a landmark case

‘She is not wicked’: Victim of female genital mutilation defends woman who flew her to Kenya for procedure 18 years ago
An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

Zahra Ghulami died aged two.

Father who murdered adopted daughter, 2, after she squabbled with ‘favourite son’ about ice cream is jailed for life
Election 2024 Trump Abortion

Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44.

‘Until we meet again’: Snoop Dogg’s younger brother dies aged 44 as rapper pays tribute

Police officers detain a man laying flowers for Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit