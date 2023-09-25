Breaking News

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS star David McCallum dies aged 90

McCallum died in New York surrounded by his family. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star David McCallum has died aged 90 surrounded by his family.

The Scottish-born actor was a "gifted actor and author", American broadcaster CBS said in a statement on Monday.

He actor, who later appeared in the US hit series NCIS as a medical examiner, died from natural causes at hospital in New York.

He was also known for prominent roles in The Great Escape and A Night to Remember.

With his blond Beatles haircut, McCallum was regarded as a teenage heartthrob in the 1960s. He made his name in The Man From U.N.C.L.E, an espionage series spawned from the success of James Bond.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, his sons Paul McCallum, Valentine McCallum and Peter McCallum, his daughter Sophie McCallum and eight grandchildren.

His son Peter said: "He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self.

"He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his youngest grandson, Whit, nine, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations.

"He was a true renaissance man—he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS.

"After returning from the hospital to their apartment, I asked my mother if she was OK before she went to sleep.

"Her answer was simply, "Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together." She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old."

CBS said: "He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.

"We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David."

