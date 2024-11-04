Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as high street supermarkets unveil festive campaigns

Dawn French revealed as star of M&S Christmas advert as supermarket launches festive campaign. Picture: M&S

By Danielle de Wolfe

Dawn French has been revealed as the star of this year's M&S Christmas advert as the retailer joins Aldi, Amazon and Lidl in unveiling their festive campaigns.

It may only be the start of November but high street supermarkets have already launched into the festive spirit, with the comic and author leading Marks & Spencer's 2024 campaign.

The advert depicts a miserable French, having already grown tired of the Christmas merriness, before she decorates the house and hauls out Christmas party food.

The Vicar of Dibley star can be seen walking through a snowy street laden with shopping, before throwing off her coat to reveal tartan pyjamas.

Standing in a room adorned with Christmas lights, a tartan clad French appears alongside a CGI fairy version of herself.





Described as an “M&S makeover”, French - with the help of her CGI friend - stand ready to host the neighbourhood as she adds the finishing touches to the banquet.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be fluttering back as fairy this Christmas, and oh my wings, do we have a plot twist for you,” said French of the ad.

“Let’s just say, fairy meeting Dawn herself was quite the moment.”

The ad's soundtrack harnesses another household name, with M&S revealing Katherine Jenkins will add "even more festive magic" to the ad.

“Last year, our fairy added something truly magical to Christmas, and this year, we’re thrilled to take it to the next level, with Dawn French herself joining the fun alongside her fairy character,” said M&S Food marketing director Sharry Cramond.

“We’re always looking to push creative boundaries, and we believe this year’s campaign will leave our customers smiling and feeling super inspired.

It comes just hours after Amazon launched its latest Christmas ad highlighting "the joyful impact of everyday acts of kindness".

The film, entitled ‘Midnight Opus’, tells the story of a theatre janitor with hidden vocal talents which are discovered by colleagues.

Aldi has brought Kevin the Carrot for 2024, with the returning vegetable embarking on the adventure of a lifetime.



It comes as it emerged Britain's food supply chain could face increased disruption in the run-up to Christmas from new EU border checks, a leading trade group has warned.

The new scheme requires all non-EU passengers at Dover to have fingerprint and facial recognition checks - with the information being stored for three years.