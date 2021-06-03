Man, 35, charged with murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

3 June 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 10:33

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid
A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Dea-John Reid, 14, was killed on College Road in the Kingstanding area of the city at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Michael Shields, from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

A 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain in custody for questioning, while two men, aged 36 and 33, and a 13-year-old boy have been released with no further action, the force added.

Dea-John was pronounced dead shortly after collapsing in the road. A post mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Police said racist language was directed at Dea-John before he was killed and urged any witnesses to the "precursor incident" to come forward.

The force has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over previous incidents involving the victim.

Dea-John's family paid tribute to the "incredibly talented" teenager on Wednesday and called for an end to knife crime, saying: "How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?"

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley said: “This is a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still pursuing all lines of enquiry to find anyone else involved in Dea-John’s tragic death.

“We are looking at all the circumstances which led up to the events of Monday evening and anyone who has information should contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact www.west-midlands.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Fire

Oil refinery fire near Iranian capital burns into second day

Belarus protest

Detained Belarusian dissident says he was set up by an associate
Paxton Smith

High school student replaces graduation speech with abortion rights call
A woman received a colposcopy intended for someone else after the waiting room mix up

Waiting room mix-up sees wrong woman given invasive procedure
More local authorities are introducing smoking bans outside hospitality venues

More councils in England ban smoking outside pubs, cafes and restaurants
Greece Ferry Strike

Strike disrupts Greek ferry services

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Border Force hits out at French authorities, as UK sees record high migrant crossings

Ex-Border Force hits out at French authorities, as UK sees record high migrant crossings
Nick Ferrari confronts minister over widely criticised education plan as tsar quits

Nick Ferrari confronts minister over widely criticised education plan as tsar quits
Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending
Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel

Ryanair chief: Vaccines will remove the need for 'crazy' Covid-19 PCR tests for travel
Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion education plan 'an insult'

Chartered College of Teaching chief brands £1.4 billion of funding for education plan 'an insult'
'People have turned aggressive towards me since the Brexit vote,' says Romanian caller

Heartbroken Romanian caller leaves UK after "post-Brexit aggression"

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London