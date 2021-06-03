Man, 35, charged with murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Dea-John Reid, 14, was killed on College Road in the Kingstanding area of the city at about 7.30pm on Monday.

Michael Shields, from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

A 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain in custody for questioning, while two men, aged 36 and 33, and a 13-year-old boy have been released with no further action, the force added.

Dea-John was pronounced dead shortly after collapsing in the road. A post mortem examination confirmed he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Police said racist language was directed at Dea-John before he was killed and urged any witnesses to the "precursor incident" to come forward.

The force has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over previous incidents involving the victim.

Dea-John's family paid tribute to the "incredibly talented" teenager on Wednesday and called for an end to knife crime, saying: "How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?"

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley said: “This is a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still pursuing all lines of enquiry to find anyone else involved in Dea-John’s tragic death.

“We are looking at all the circumstances which led up to the events of Monday evening and anyone who has information should contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact www.west-midlands.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.