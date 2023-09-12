Deadly invasive species could reach Britain, experts fear after first colonies found in Europe

The red fire ant species originally come from South America and could arrive in Britain via ports. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Experts have issued a warning about the possible arrival of deadly red fire ants in Britain.

The discovery of one of the world's most invasive species in Sicily is the first time they have been identified in Europe, sparking fears the ants could reach the UK.

Entomologists found 88 nests made by the ants in a suburban area of the city of Syracuse, Sicily, at an estuary and a natural park.

The ants have been responsible for more than 80 deaths in the US where it is estimated 14 million people are stung annually

Red fire ants have been known to enter on plants entering major ports . Picture: Alamy

Researchers for the Current Biology journal have pointed out that London could be a hotspot for the ants.

The South Coast of England, southern Wales and some areas of the Midlands could also be at risk from the red ant invasion.

Other large cities in Europe would also be suitable for red fire ants to thrive, including: Paris, Rome and Barcelona.

Experts believe that seven per cent of Europe has optimal climate conditions to host the ants, whose numbers may increase as the climate crisis worsens.

Dr Menchetti Menchitti from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Spain said: "Finding this species in Italy was a big surprise, but we knew this day would come."

The bite or sting from a red fire ant will blister. Picture: Alamy

If someone is bitten or stung, they may experience a burning sensation, chest pain, dizziness, nausea, and anaphylactic shock.