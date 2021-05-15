Debenhams disappears from the high street for good today as final 28 stores close

15 May 2021, 10:07 | Updated: 15 May 2021, 10:09

the boarded up former Debenhams flag-ship store in Oxford Street. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Debenhams is to shut its doors for the final time in its 243-year history today as the remaining 28 branches close for good.

The historic department store chain will close its remaining 28 stores across the UK for good on Saturday after the company collapsed amid financial woes exacerbated by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

It closed 21 of its sites across the UK for the final time on Thursday.

The retailer has suffered slumping sales in recent years as shoppers moved away from traditional department store models.

However, the enforced closure of sites during the pandemic was the final straw, resulting in the company falling into administration within weeks of the virus fully hitting the UK.

The company then started its liquidation process at the start of this year after failing to secure a rescue sale.

Debenhams, which employed more than 20,000 people before the pandemic, sold its brand and website to online giant Boohoo for £55 million in January but confirmed its bricks and mortar business would close for good.

It reopened sites from April 12 after the reopening of essential retail in order to clear stock across its stores.

The branches closing today

  • Basildon
  • Basingstoke
  • Belfast
  • Birmingham Bullring
  • Brighton
  • Bristol
  • Bromley
  • Cardiff
  • Chelmsford
  • Cheshire Oaks
  • Colchester
  • Coventry
  • Exeter
  • Hanley
  • Lakeside
  • Leeds White Rose
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester
  • Manchester Trafford
  • Meadowhall
  • Merry Hill
  • Newcastle
  • Newry
  • Plymouth
  • Romford
  • Rushmere
  • Sheffield
  • Swansea

