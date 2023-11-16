Breaking News

Christmas shoppers to be hit by fresh rail strikes as union plots rolling walk-outs throughout December

16 November 2023, 08:25 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 08:39

Aslef has announced a series of strikes
Aslef has announced a series of strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Christmas shoppers are due to be hit by a wave of train strikes next month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rail workers across the UK will take action between December 1 and December 9, with different companies hit on different days.

Train drivers' union Aslef said it was calling action to increase pressure on rail businesses to increase pay for their members.

Workers at East Midlands Railway and LNER will walk out on Saturday, December 2, then members at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and WMT will do the same on Sunday, December 3.

Then, on Tuesday, December 5, workers at C2C and Greater Anglia will walk out. That will be followed by a strike among Aslef members working at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, the SWR main line, SWR depot drivers, and Island Line on Wednesday, December 6.

Read more: Light at the end of the tunnel: Rail strikes could end as RMT union and train firms reach agreement

Workers at CrossCountry and GWR will walk out on Thursday, December 7, then staff at Northern and TPT will strike on Friday, December 8.

Mick Whelan has announced a series of one-day strikes
Mick Whelan has announced a series of one-day strikes. Picture: Alamy

Members also refuse any overtime between Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 9.

Aslef said it wants the 16 train companies to "give train drivers who have not had an increase in salary for four-and-a-half years the pay rise they deserve".

General secretary Mick Whelan said: "We are determined to win this dispute.

"And get a significant pay rise for train drivers who have not had an increase since 2019 while the cost of living, in that time, has soared.

"Mr Harper, who has gone missing in action during this dispute, says we should put the offer to our members.

"What the minister apparently fails to understand is that, since the RDG’s [Rail Delivery Group] risible offer in April, we have received overwhelming mandates, on enormous turnouts, for more industrial action.

GWR is among the affected train companies
GWR is among the affected train companies. Picture: Alamy

"Our members have spoken and we know what they think. Every time they vote – and they have voted overwhelmingly – for strike action in pursuit of a proper pay rise it is a clear rejection of the offer that was made in April."

It comes after after talks between the RDG and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, which led to a proposal for a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees.

RMT members in each of the train operating companies involved in the row are to vote on the suggested agreement.

If accepted, it will end the national dispute mandate, creating a pause and respite from industrial action over the Christmas period and into next spring.

That will allow for negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at local train operating company level, the union said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PepsiCo Waste Plastic Lawsuit

New York state sues PepsiCo over plastic pollution in rivers

Snow will fall in a matter of days

Exact date snow will fall in UK as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Home Secretary suggests laws could be changed to prevent protesters climbing in war memorials

Giant Pandas

China could send more pandas to US as ‘envoys of friendship’

James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

Exclusive
Police chiefs have warned gangs could be exploiting Brits to carry out crimes on their behalf.

Foreign gangs 'exploiting' Brits to steal from high streets as shop thefts soar by 50% in London

Christmas in Bethlehem has been cancelled by the Palestinian authorities

Christmas in Bethlehem cancelled 'in honour of Palestinian martyrs'

MPs voted on a ceasefire amendment

How did your MP vote on the Gaza ceasefire amendment?

President Biden Holds News Conference After Summit with Chinese President Xi In San Francisco

'Israel's war in Gaza will stop once Hamas loses capacity to murder', Joe Biden says

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

APEC Biden XI

Presidents Biden and Xi agree to ‘pick up the phone’ for urgent concerns

APEC Biden XI

Joe Biden: Israel’s war will stop when Hamas loses the ‘capacity to murder’

Joasia Zakrzewski has been banned from competing and coaching for a year after the panel ruling.

Ultra-marathon runner banned for a year after admitting she used car in 50-mile race she won trophy in

SpaceX’s Starship launched from Texas on April 20

SpaceX plans new mega rocket launch after first attempt ended in explosion

Air strike on Rafah

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

The Spanish government could lobby to see the limit extended.

Spain to 'try and convince EU’ to axe 90-day visit limit for British holidaymakers after post-Brexit rule

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip have gathered at a tent camp in Khan Younis

Security Council backs resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Fontaine Hospital Centre in Port-au-Prince

Hospital director in Haiti says gang stormed in and took hundreds hostage

Pope Francis

Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi hold first talks in a year

This is the moment residents of an Icelandic town pack up their belongings amid an order to evacuate.

Moment residents of town in Iceland hurriedly load up their car as they flee home ahead of looming volcanic eruption
The full cast have now all paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry
Rwanda policy

Sunak defends Anderson over suggestion ministers ‘ignore’ Supreme Court ruling

MPs voted on whether to call for a ceasefire

Labour in turmoil as Jess Phillips among ten frontbenchers to resign over Gaza ceasefire vote
Crowds have gathered ahead of the ceasefire vote

Huge crowds gather in Parliament Square as protesters call for 'ceasefire now' ahead of crunch Gaza vote
The woman was reportedly found at the Ulubat Castle Hotel in Istanbul's Fatih Mevlanakapı district.

British tourist, 26, dies after partner ‘stabbed her 41 times with screwdriver in hotel room’ while on Turkey holiday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit