Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery riders to strike on Valentine's Day, demanding better pay and working conditions

12 February 2024, 22:30

Bike couriers working for online food delivery companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats
Bike couriers working for online food delivery companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day to demand better pay and improved working conditions from the takeaway giants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The industrial action will impact four food-ordering apps between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday and is expected to involve around 3,000 delivery workers.

A grassroots group of couriers, who have organised the action, say they want to draw attention to poor pay and working conditions.

"They think we are nothing. They don't respect us," Delivery Job UK wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the strike.

"Sacrificing a few hours for our rights is essential, instead of continuing to work incessantly for insufficient wages."

"Our request is simple: we want fair compensation for the work we do. We are tired of being exploited and risking our lives every day... It's time for our voices to be heard."

Read More: BMA offers to call off action in return for increased strike mandate

Read More: Pensions Regulator staff to stage fresh strikes in dispute over pay

The group posted the call for industrial action in Portuguese and is orgnaised by predominantly Brazilian couriers.

Deliveroo however says its riders "always earn at least the national living wage".

Riders who deliver takeaway food and groceries across the country for Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat and Stuart.com are all expected to take part in the strike.

Delivery Job UK said its drivers are paid between £2.80 to £3.15 for each delivery. A spokesperson for the group told the BBC that Deliveroo riders wanted this payment to rise to at least £5. This would vary for other apps that use different payment structures.

Delivery app riders and drivers are not officially unionised. GMB, the general trade union in the UK which has over 560,000 members, has an agreement with Deliveroo, however,

The industrial action is expected to go beyond the UK, with Uber and Lyft drivers set to strike in the US for two hours.

Some 130,000 drivers could take part in the US, Justice for App Workers said.

Food delivery riders in Glasgow, Scotland, August 17, 2023
Food delivery riders in Glasgow, Scotland, August 17, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Deliveroo, in a statement, told the BBC: "Riders always earn at least the national living wage, plus vehicle costs, for the time they are working with us, though the vast majority earn far more than this.

"Riders are also automatically insured for free, covering them if they are in an accident or injured while working and receive income protection if they are unwell and cannot work."

Uber Eats told the corporation: "We know that the vast majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app, and we regularly engage with couriers to look at how we can improve their experience."

Just Eat added that it had provided workers "a highly competitive base rate to self-employed couriers and also offer regular incentives to help them maximise their earnings".

"We continue to review our pay structure regularly and welcome any feedback from couriers."

Stuart.com said it is "committed to providing competitive earnings opportunities for courier partners".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC

Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

Germany Poland

Poland, France and Germany vow to make Europe stronger as fears grow over Russia

Former US President Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks Supreme Court to extend delay in election interference trial

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Police officers watch over churchgoers outside Lakewood Church, Texas after a reported shooting during a Spanish church service (Karen Warren/AP)

Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is ‘son of suspect’, police say

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Trump attends federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

Elon Musk pictured at the AI safety summit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

The Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali, was forced to issue an apology after he claimed at a party meeting in Lancashire that the Israeli government had removed its border security to allow Hamas to carry out the attack.

Labour withdraws support for Rochdale candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks

Monty Python star and Spamalot creator Eric Idle has revealed he still has to work at the age of 80 due to financial reasons

Monty Python's Eric Idle 'still working at 80 for financial reasons' as he hits out at former co-star Terry Gilliam

Mr Odunlami was stabbed to death for his watch

Music manager stabbed to death in London for his £125,000 Patek Philippe watch - which turned out to be fake

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber (bottom right), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top right), and Ian Coates (top middle) were killed by Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog investigates Nottingham force over contact with triple killer Valdo Calocane

Pentagon Austin

US defence secretary cancels Nato meetings following return to hospital

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

Moldova Ukraine Russia Drone

Moldova destroys explosives found in Shahed drone that strayed from Ukraine war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain has finally managed to deploy an aircraft carrier

UK's £3bn Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales finally deploys on Nato mission after embarrassing setbacks
Israel Palestinians

Israel says two hostages have been rescued from Gaza Strip

APTOPIX Finland Election President

New Nato member Finland elects president set to keep up hard line on Russia

A bench in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday is all that remains after the spa complex was demolished.

Bench made in honour of Captain Tom Moore all that remains after daughter's £200,000 unauthorised spa demolished
A new ice age covering the northern hemisphere is The Day After Tomorrow's doomsday scenario

Fears Gulf Stream is approaching collapse, causing 'The Day After Tomorrow'-style ice age in Europe
Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right)

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to get fresh parole hearing after successful challenge

Bike crooks who stole over £100,000 of cycles during Covid have been jailed

Bike crook jailed for masterminding £100,000 cycle theft operation which 'handed angle grinders' to gang members
Andrew Rosindell will face no further action, police have confirmed.

Police drop rape investigation into Tory MP Andrew Rosindell

Elle was shot dead outside the Lighthouse pub in the Wirral

Four people deny assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

Germany Carnival

Huge satirical models of Trump, Putin and Zelensky at German carnival parades

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit