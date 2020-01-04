Delivery driver fatally stabbed in north London 'road rage attack'

The delivery driver was found on Charteris Road in Finsbury Park, north London. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year after a delivery driver was stabbed to death in north London.

The victim in his 30s, named locally as Taki, was found on Charteris Road in Finsbury Park at around 6.50pm.

According to friends gathered close to the scene, he was the victim of a road rage attack following an altercation with a car driver.

He is believed to be Algerian and worked for both UberEats and Deliveroo.

A friend of the victim said: "He was a good man. He doesn't make any trouble - he works and he goes home and he ends up being killed while he's working.

"This country is getting worse.

A forensics team examines the murder scene in north London. Picture: PA

"Its not safe to work by yourself anymore - what can you do? If someone comes at you with a knife you give them what you have or they are going to stab you."

Some of those gathered said they had been repeatedly attacked in the neighbourhood by young gang members - often still in their teens.

One said: "We've been attacked many times here.

"I was attacked here by people with a big machete and now this man has been killed for no reason.

"The police do nothing. They just come, take a statement and then they go."

One rider said they felt unsafe "100 per cent" of the time.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, the Met said.

A forensic tent has been erected while a police cordon is still in place.

Islington Council leader Richard Watts tweeted: "I'm horrified to hear about this appalling crime" and added: "What an awful start to the New Year."

The Labour councillor said he was in touch with Islington Police and with Islington MP and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.