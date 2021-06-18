Delta variant cases rise by 79% in a week

18 June 2021, 12:37 | Updated: 18 June 2021, 12:38

Covid marshals on patrol in central London. Figures released today show a 79pc rise in cases of the Delta variant. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

There has been a 79% rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19, Public Health England has said.

The increase across the UK is being driven by younger age groups, and the unvaccinated. The jab rollout has extended to anyone aged 18 and over from today.

Hospital cases have also risen, though most of those needing hospital treatment have not had a vaccine.

The data shows that 75,953 confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have now been found in the UK - up by 33,630, or 79%, on the previous week.

Of the 75,953, some 70,856 have been in England, 4,659 in Scotland, 254 in Northern Ireland and 184 in Wales.

The most recent data shows 99% of confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus across the country are the Delta variant.

Dr Jenny Harries said: "Cases are rising rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant.

"The increase is primarily in younger age groups, a large proportion of which were unvaccinated but are now being invited to receive the vaccine."

Meanwhile, 806 people in England have been admitted to hospital with the Delta variant of Covid-19 as of June 14, a rise of 423 on the previous week, according to PHE data.

Of the 806 admitted, 527 (65%) were unvaccinated, 135 (17%) were more than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine, and 84 (10%) were more than 14 days after their second dose.

As of June 14, there have been 73 deaths in England of people who were confirmed as having the Delta variant and who died within 28 days of a positive test.

Of this number, 34 (47%) were unvaccinated, 10 (14%) were more than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine and 26 (36%) were more than 14 days after their second dose.

Dr Harries said: "It is encouraging to see that hospitalisations and deaths are not rising at the same rate, but we will continue to monitor it closely.

"The vaccination programme and the care that we are all taking to follow the guidance are continuing to save lives.

"Please make sure that you come forward to receive both doses of the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Don't drop your guard - practice hands, face, space, fresh air at all times."

