'Appalling' scenes as dementia care home staff appear to mock residents - by filming TikTok dance in adult nappies

The video shows nurses taking part in a TikTok trend. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

Staff at a care home for dementia patients have been suspended, after appearing to mock residents by filming a TikTok dance wearing adult nappies.

Members of staff at the Gillibrand Hall nursing home for dementia patients in Lancashire filmed a series of videos, including another showing someone using a reclining chair with 'You Raise Me Up' by Westlife as the soundtrack.

The adult nappies video was part of a TikTok trend where users film themselves walking like geese from the Disney film the Aristocats, wagging their 'tails' together.

Managers of Gillibrand Hall in Chorley confirmed to the Mail Online that they had suspended the staff involved.

Staff taking part in the TikTok trend. Picture: TikTok

They said: "We agree that this is totally inappropriate and wrong.

"We are appalled at what these staff members have chosen to do and we are already taking the appropriate action including investigation and suspension of staff.

"We take this matter extremely seriously and do not condone these actions.

"We have been liaising with families where necessary. Our operations manager is speaking directly with our CQC inspector."

The reclining chair played a starring role in another video. Picture: TikTok

The home, which provides personal care, nursing care and accommodation for up to 50 people is rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection earlier this year.

The CQC said that residents received "safe care from suitably trained and qualified staff".