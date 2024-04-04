Denmark closes shipping strait and airspace over risk missile will 'fire at random' after warship malfunction

4 April 2024, 17:32

The missile could be fired from being Niels Juel
The missile could be fired from being Niels Juel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A faulty missile launcher on a Danish navy ship has triggered the closure of airspace and shipping lanes near a major shipping strait.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The navy warned that a missile could be fired from Niels Juel, a naval frigate, at random as a result of the failed launcher.

Ships have been stopped from sailing through the Great Belt strait - one of the world's busiest sea lanes and the main maritime access to the Baltic Sea - due to the risk of "falling missile fragments".

A statement from the Danish military said the issue occurred "during a mandatory test where the missile launcher is activated and cannot be deactivated".

"Until the missile launcher is deactivated, there is a risk that the missile can fire and fly a few kilometres away," the military said.

Authorities said the missile itself had not been activated so there is “no danger” of it blowing up.

Read more: 'These things happen’: Alexei Navalny ‘simply died’ and murder allegations ‘make no sense’, Russian ambassador says

Read more: Somalian man 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

The Great Belt Bridge
The Great Belt Bridge. Picture: Getty

The area at risk is southeast of the Great Belt Bridge, which crosses the strait and connects the islands of Zealand and Funen.

Specialists are understood to be on their way to try to detonate the missile but if they are unable to it may be ejected instead.

There is no risk of the missile hitting the bridge, the navy said.

In the meantime, ships in the strait have been told to drop anchor until they are given the green light.

"The danger area is estimated to be up to 5-7 km from Naval Station Korsør at a height of approximately 1,000 metres above the water in a southern direction and not in the direction of the Great Belt Bridge," authorities said.

"The police and the Danish Maritime Authority are informed, and ships in the direction of the danger zone are notified and asked to wait for the problem to be resolved.

"The airspace in the area is also closed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UK must 'immediately stop' selling arms to Israel if it has broken humanitarian law, MP Layla Moran says

UK must 'immediately stop' selling arms to Israel if it has broken humanitarian law, MP Layla Moran says

Exclusive
James Kirby was one of seven people killed in an Israeli air strike

Family of British charity worker James Kirby killed in Israel airstrike demands apology from 'disrespectful' Netanyahu

France Rwanda Genocide

France could have stopped 1994 Rwanda genocide, Emmanuel Macron says

Oklahoma Execution-Smith

Double killer executed in Oklahoma for deaths in 2002

Jodie Fitzpatrick, 41, rescued the dog last year after he was abandoned at the seaside

Grandmother, 41, becomes first woman in UK to be prosecuted for owning unregistered XL Bully under new laws

Police have given a 'devastating' update

Police investigating funeral home give 'devastating' update, after removing 35 bodies and ashes

Adrian Schiller has died aged 60

The Last Kingdom actor Adrian Schiller dies suddenly aged 60

Edward Putman

Lottery fraudster who robbed £2.5 million using fake ticket still has stolen money as he is released from prison

Piran Ditta Khan (l) found guilty of the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

Robbery mastermind who hid from justice for 17 years found guilty of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky

Somalian refugee 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

Somalian man 'strangles heavily pregnant girlfriend to death' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

South Africa’s former parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrives at the magistrates' court in Pretoria, South Africa

Former South Africa speaker of parliament arrested on bribery allegations

Two military personnel stand underneath the flags of Nato alliance members during a wreath-laying ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato marks 75th birthday as Russia’s war in Ukraine gnaws at unity

People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel after aid worker’s death

Luke Fleurs in action during a match between Supersport United and Richards Bay at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, South Africa, on January 22 2023

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Drivers were caught in huge queues after a nearly 10-mile section of the M25 was closed

Drivers caught in huge M25 delays with section of motorway shut for 'seven hours' after Vauxhall Astra crash

Exclusive
Alan Duncan

Alan Duncan being investigated by Conservative Party after criticising fellow Tories for Israel support

Latest News

See more Latest News

Storm Kathleen is set to hit over the weekend

Storm Kathleen to hit Britain this weekend as 'danger to life' warning issued for 70mph winds and torrential rain
London Underground, London, UK.

Tube strikes called off after talks between union and TfL

A fire engine on fire after Russian drone strikes on a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia launches deadly drone attack on Kharkiv

Croydon University Hospital

Police officers and patients treated for 'chemical exposure' as woman rushed to hospital after taking poison
A woman's inheritance was seized after being informed she had been overpaid her carer's allowance.

DWP seizes devastated woman’s £16,000 inheritance because she worked at supermarket while caring for mum
Former US president Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in upcoming memoir Citizen

Police are searching for a rapist targeting women in London

Hunt for 'serial rapist': Chilling CCTV shows moment man attacks lone woman as police fear he has struck before
Sir Alan Duncan has called for Lord Polak and Lord Pickles to be "removed from the Lords".

Sir Alan Duncan calls for Lord Polak, Lord Pickles and Tom Tugendhat to face repercussions over support of Israel
A partially collapsed building stands at a titled angle a day after a powerful earthquake struck in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan

Rescuers in Taiwan search for missing as earthquake death toll rises to 10

Two British women have been charged after a global monkey gang involved in torturing the animals was exposed

Two British women charged over monkey torture network where animals are killed for sexual thrills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit